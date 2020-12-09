It can be tough to cope with everything that’s happening. On top of dealing with the reasonable worries about staying safe and protecting your loved ones from becoming ill, there’s a constant stream of changing recommendations, restrictions, and timelines. All this can really tie you up in knots. This is a normal reaction and you are not alone if you feel this way.
How best to cope? The best scientific literature on this topic comes from the field of sports psychology. Some marathon runners make it to the end because they know where the finish line is and they set themselves up mentally and physically to make it to that point. But what if the finish line moves?
Put someone on a treadmill and tell them their test is over but then bring them back and force them to do another 15 minutes and most people will not only be very angry but will have a tough time making it through those next 15 minutes even if they are actually easily capable. Why? It’s the mental set up that saps them of the will to get through.
That’s exactly what we have to deal with now. If you focus on Christmas, or your first non-COVID holiday-vacation, or even when the vaccines will be available, should anything change you may naturally feel devastated and question if you can make it any further. But we know from sports psychology that if you tell the runner on the treadmill just to focus on the run — even if you finish it unexpectedly and force them back on again — since they had no specific expectations and were not focused on the “finish line”, they’ll be able to push through the new barrier. That’s what you need to do. If you focus on the here and now and keep the rest of the babble in the background, you will have a much easier time getting through the uncertainty and change which we know will happen.
So what to focus on? You know what you need to do to protect yourself and your loved ones: limit the number of people with whom you interact and how long you spend with them; maintain a distance of at least 2 meters from others; wear a mask; ventilate; wash your hands and take good care of yourself by getting enough sleep, eating properly and exercising.
Whether the vaccine is here tomorrow or next month, you’ll be able to cope. Whether we’re allowed 10 people or 3 in a family get together, you’ll be able to cope. You can certainly begin to prepare for the holidays but keep your plans flexible and don’t dwell on them just yet. Do this and you’ll be able to make it through this ongoing marathon with its moving finish line.
More on the vaccine front
With the recent news that the regulatory agency in the UK has accepted the submission for the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, the first vaccine with proper science behind it has made it onto the market. The FDA will follow soon, with Health Canada not far behind. All these acceptances will be provisional, “emergency access”.
What this means is that the benefits from the vaccine outweigh the dangers, but there is limited information, so before giving the manufacturer complete clearance to market their product, they will be allowed to start, but will have to submit additional data on safety and efficacy.
Someone will be looking over their shoulder to make certain things are going the way that they should.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
