As if it wasn’t enough that you could get sick once with the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, now there are well documented reports of at least three cases of someone who had the disease, had recovered and now got it a second time. How worried should we be?
Actually, this information is reassuring rather than concerning. For one reason, we know that there have been millions of documented COVID-19 infections (and probably just as many millions that haven’t been documented) and yet the total number of reinfections are a handful. So if it is happening, it isn’t common. That matches with other viral illnesses that we already know. For example, you’re only supposed to get measles once, but there are rare cases of a person getting it a second time.
So reinfection, in spite of having a normal immune response, can happen with viruses. It’s not unexpected but, as with other viruses that we’re more comfortable with, thankfully it’s rare.
Even more reassuring are the circumstances under which the reinfection was discovered. In the case of the person from Hong Kong, he tested positive earlier in the pandemic with one strain of the virus, then was retested recently only because he had returned from Spain. He was not sick and he had not infected anyone else but it was part of their screening process for a returning traveler. Furthermore, he had only mild symptoms when he was infected with COVID-19 the first time.
This is reassuring in a number of ways. First, even if he didn’t mount a massive immune response the first time or it waned too early, when he contracted the virus a second time he did not get sick. Therefore, whatever immunity he had from the first infection was enough to keep him from getting sick the second time around. Even more reassuring, he didn’t get sicker the second time around. That’s very important because we know there are diseases such as Dengue which, when you get infected a second time, can be much more severe than the first time around. It also suggests that if we vaccinate, we may not have to worry about the vaccine possibly setting you up for a more serious illness when you meet the virus in the real world.
So for all these reasons, the news of reinfection need not alarm us. Having said that it does reinforce the need for proper social distancing, hand-washing, and wearing masks because if we can avoid it, I am sure we’d rather not be infected a first time, let alone a second!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.