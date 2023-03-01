Dr. Mitch Shulman: Reading to your child; and what’s happening with the stomach flu?

Reading to your child is good for both you and your child. A study published in the Journal of the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine shows that you can start as early as two weeks of age and see a positive effect.
The researchers gave two groups of parents the same collection of 20 children’s books that had been selected to help develop early language skills. One group was given the books with no instructions; the other group was asked to read at least one book a day to their child. When the children were tested at nine months of age, improved language skills could already be measured.
Previous research has shown that reading aloud to older children helps them develop language and literacy skills; strengthens the parent-child relationship and establishes a foundation for achievement in school and later on at work. It is one of the most effective ways for children to develop vocabulary. A home where reading is encouraged has been shown to stimulate a child’s brain growth. What this study did was document a benefit that started much earlier than had previously been proven. And while it wasn’t specifically tested in this study, I strongly suspect that it works even if grandparents help with the reading.
About the stomach flu
Stomach flu isn’t a flu, and it doesn’t only involve the stomach. A number of different viruses can inflame the stomach as well as the intestines, triggering loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
One of the most common causes is the norovirus family of viruses, which were initially named the Norwalk viruses after one of the first documented outbreaks in the 1970s in Norwalk, Ohio. The numbers that we are seeing now are much higher than they were during the pandemic but actually are what they were like pre-pandemic. The pandemic didn’t weaken our immune systems. Wearing masks; limiting our contact with other people; and frequently washing our hands stopped many colds, viruses and other infections from spreading. Once those restrictions were removed, the bugs that were always out there went back to their old habits.
Noroviruses are very contagious. One of the most common ways for a person to become sick is from hands that weren’t washed adequately after going to the bathroom or touching a contaminated surface such as a doorknob or a handrail. Improperly cooked shellfish, or fruits and vegetables that have come in contact with soil or water harboring the virus can also spread the disease. Outbreaks tend to occur in facilities such as rehabilitation units and daycares. To limit the spread of the infection, frequent cleaning of surfaces like doorknobs that many people will touch during the day is essential.
Typically, Norovirus infection rates tend to peak around now. The illness incubates for about 12 to 24 hours. People are usually sick for a day or two. It’s important to stay well hydrated as dehydration is the major problem with this illness. Small sips of liquid very often helps. Tea, water, diluted juice and electrolyte solutions all work. Avoid sugar, caffeine and in adults, dairy. The person should recover within 36 to 48 hours but should probably stay away from others for another day or two as they can still shed virus. High fever, signs of dehydration (for example: lethargy, extreme thirst, confusion), bleeding from either end, must be evaluated by a health care professional.
By the way, this reminds us that meticulous hand washing is always a good idea —whether there’s stomach flu circulating or not!
For the list of 20 children’s books selected by researchers to help develop early language skills, see this story at TheSuburban.com.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
