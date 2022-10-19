Dr. Mitch Shulman: Post-partum depression, S.A.D., and backlogs in cancer diagnosis and care

An important study reported in JAMA Network Open, followed 46 women who, after giving birth, were found to be depressed using a validated questionnaire, the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS). These women were not so profoundly affected that they met the usual criteria for treatment but even at this “lower” level of depression the researchers found changes in their newborn’s ability to differentiate subtle changes in word-related sounds at 2 months and at 6.5 months of age. These early months are usually thought to be a critical time for babies to develop their ability to understand and use language.
Could this therefore lead to later speech problems for these children? The authors intend to follow them as they get older and will be able to report if that’s the case. Knowing how adaptable children are, there is reason to be optimistic, but we can’t ignore the important truth that this study reveals about the effects of post-partum depression. Parents and caregivers need to be aware and, even more importantly, not feel ashamed talking about it and we need to put in place the resources necessary to help the families cope.
Seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D.)
As the days get shorter and our exposure to sunlight decreases, some of us will begin to suffer from seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D.). The symptoms often include feeling sad or “down” most of the time; low energy; sleeping more than usual; craving carbohydrates; overeating and gaining weight; having trouble concentrating; feeling hopeless, worthless and/or guilty.
It is thought that S.A.D is caused by the lack of sunlight affecting serotonin and melatonin levels within the brain. Low levels of vitamin D may also play a role. Light therapy works to both treat and prevent it in many people. A light producing 10,000 lux without harmful ultraviolet radiation used for about 20 to 40 minutes in the morning soon after waking up seems to be the right prescription. Remember that you don’t stare into the light but can read or work close to it. By reproducing the effects of the early morning burst of sunlight it helps the body to reset its normal daily internal clock.
If the light therapy isn’t enough, treatment can include certain classes of anti-depressants. Supplementation with vitamin D (unless you have a specific underlying health issue) during the fall and winter is a good idea for most people. Between 400 and 1000 IU per day is the usual recommended dose, but that may need to be modified taking into account any underlying medical conditions.
Screening for cancer and other diseases
One of the unintended consequences of how we managed the COVID-19 pandemic was a backlog in surgeries and in screening for cancer and other diseases. We are now, unfortunately, seeing the results. More people are presenting with later stage cancer than would have been expected based on past years’ experiences. If you did miss out on a planned mammogram, colonoscopy, or other screening test, get it done.
You may not need to see a family doctor to schedule these tests, especially if you have already had them in the past and are registered within the system. Ask. If you do need a referral, this often can be ordered after a doctor has seen you either in the office or virtually and if you let them know the reason for the appointment, you may not have to wait very long.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
