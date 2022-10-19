Dr. Mitch Shulman: Post-partum depression, S.A.D., and backlogs in cancer diagnosis and care

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.