Paxlovid has recently been approved by Health Canada for people 18 years of age and older to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 if they are: 1) confirmed positive; and, 2) at high risk for becoming seriously ill. And treatment must be started within five days of proof of COVID-19 positivity.
So, not only is there a limited window of opportunity to start the medication, there’s also the requirement to be proven to be COVID-19 positive, which could be a real roadblock given how tough it’s become to be tested. There’s no proof yet that the medication will work prophylactically. Supplies will be limited, and your family doctor probably won’t be able to prescribe it initially as access will be restricted.
Paxlovid is a combination of two different drugs that work together to block a step in the reproduction of the SARS CoV-2 virus, so it should work even if a new variant appears. It cannot be taken if you’re on a long list of drugs, including ones commonly used to manage high blood pressure, heart rhythm problems, and elevated cholesterol levels because of the risk of dangerous interactions.
All of these considerations will limit who can use it safely. So, while it will definitely help in our fight against hospitalizations, serious illness and death caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it cannot replace all the other measures that we still have to rely on: vaccination / boosters, mask-wearing, distancing, and good ventilation.
A recent study reinforced the value of ventilation and mask wearing to limit the amount of virus in the air when we talk, breathe, shout and sing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has restated the importance of surgical masks and the fact that simple cloth masks won’t limit virus spread adequately. There’s focus again on N95 and KN95 masks. The 95 signifies the mask’s efficiency in filtering out particles, but that only works if the mask fits and is worn properly. N vs KN stands for the authorizing country. N meets US standards while KN meets the Chinese.
At the start of the pandemic the recommendation not to use these masks was based on limited supplies, which isn’t an issue anymore. The problem with the N95 and KN95 masks is how uncomfortable they can be, which means that they might not be worn properly or that people will fiddle with them more often. You’re supposed to clean your hands every time you touch your mask. That’s going to be a problem if your mask is uncomfortable and you’re readjusting it often.
Neither goggles nor face shields work well enough to replace a mask. To reduce possible skin irritation from mask-wearing, change the mask often, use a face wash containing salicylic acid and/or benzoyl peroxide to control acne, and/or apply a moisturizer that is non-irritating, fragrance-free, and hydrating to the face about 30 minutes before putting on your mask.
To prevent another rapid increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 as our kids return to the classroom, they should be encouraged and helped to wear masks, wash their hands regularly, be taught proper cough hygiene (coughing into the elbow), and be in a safe environment where there is adequate ventilation. We can make that happen.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
