The question is simple: one dose or two? The answer is also simple: if we had enough doses of the vaccines the most appropriate (emphasis deliberate) way to vaccinate everyone would be by giving it exactly as mandated by Health Canada. That doesn’t mean it’s the best way to protect the community.
Studies of other vaccines have shown that delaying a second (or booster dose) can improve the body’s response. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested as two doses given 21 and 28 days apart and that’s how they were approved by Health Canada, but we don’t know if that’s the best schedule. These two vaccines are the first use of mRNA technology to vaccinate people. We therefore don’t know if the science that applies to other vaccines will apply to these until we have more data.
Please don’t be put off by the fact that both companies have been very careful about supporting either a one-dose plan or a delay for a second dose. They are forced, by law, to only recommend the use of their medications as approved by Health Canada. So whether the science supports alternative ways of giving the vaccines or not, the companies cannot recommend them.
COVID-19 is out of control in our communities. So far the lockdowns and curfews haven’t made enough of a dent in how swiftly it’s spreading. Lurking in the background is the fear of the variants and so there is a tremendous need to protect as many people as fast as we can. The best way to do that is to use the vaccine as it comes in to vaccinate everyone. The result will be a delay in getting that booster second shot into people “on time”. Is there a risk doing that? Some of the best minds looking at the data don’t think so but there is a definite difference of opinion.
My personal feeling at this point in time is that it is better to get some protection than none, so I lined up for my shot and was grateful for it. I hope to get my second shot but if it doesn’t come in 21 days I won’t worry as long as I know that I will get it at some point. Data is being gathered all the time around the world because we aren’t the only country in this situation. I expect we will have better answers to most of our questions in the next month or two, which is reasonable.
In the meantime, as the vaccine is being rolled out there do not appear to have been any unexpected problems. Soreness at the injection site, fatigue and fever that lasts for a day or so seem to be the majority of what people have been reporting but the teams are keeping an eye out and we will know if there is anything else to be worried about.
Even when you are vaccinated, you won’t start to be protected for the first two weeks as your body starts to respond so you need to continue using the usual precautions.
Furthermore, while we do know that the vaccine will reduce the risk of getting very sick and needing to be hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, we still don’t know if it keeps you from getting a milder infection that would still enable you to spread the virus to others without realizing it. Yet another reason to continue to limit the number of people you are in contact with, the amount of time that you spend with them, wear a mask, maintain social distancing of at least two meters and wash your hands. Until we get more data — which shouldn’t be too long in coming — we still need to be careful.
The end to this is in sight.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.