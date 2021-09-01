Dr. Mitch Shulman: On slowing metabolism, beer as a post-workout drink, and vaccinating health care workers

It’s commonly believed that as we age our metabolism slows down. Or at least that’s the excuse most people use to justify the extra weight that they put on as they get older. Unfortunately, you’ll need to find another excuse as that one no longer works.
Reported in the journal, Science, researchers scanned a vast data base (so you can’t claim that it only applies to a specific population that doesn’t include you): a total of over 6,000 people from 29 countries aged 8 days to 95 years young. They found that our metabolism accelerates early in life, peaking at around 1 year old. During the second phase of life, from ages 1 to 20, metabolism slowly declines to reach adult levels despite growth spurts and puberty. In the third phase, from ages 20 to 60, your metabolism doesn’t change very much, even in pregnancy. However, in the fourth and last phase (adults 60 and older), metabolism and energy output slowly drop. Body mass also declines. In fact, this decrease in both metabolic rate and body mass may be related to the increased risk of disease and general deterioration that we see in older people.
In the editorial that accompanies this research, it’s suggested that if we can find a way to reverse this decline, it might help people be more vigorous and healthier as they age. So, you can’t blame a change in metabolism for the extra weight that you’ve put on. If you want to keep the pounds (or kilograms) off, you need to watch what you eat and be active. There’s no other scientifically proven way that works.
Mmmm…Beer.
Beer is often the go-to drink after playing baseball, hockey, or other sports, but you may be surprised to know that there hasn’t been a lot of research to show if it’s good for you. Published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, researchers reviewed the available literature and came to the following conclusion: if you’re looking to rehydrate after a strenuous workout, a low alcohol beer (less than 4 per cent) can do the job, but you’ll want to have some water, juice, or other non-alcoholic drinks as well.
Beer has carbohydrates to replenish your energy supplies; fluid to rehydrate; and polyphenols, which are compounds, that may help healing and your immune system. But don’t overdo it. The extra calories are a concern, as is the fact that alcohol — especially in large enough amounts — will make you go to the bathroom, undoing all your efforts at rehydration. That’s why you can’t count on it by itself to recover post workout.
On vaccinating health care workers
As we go to press all the details aren’t available but it appears that an unvaccinated nurse working in the Lakeshore General Emergency Room may not only have become infected with COVID-19 but may also have passed it on to a patient. This highlights why anyone in direct patient contact must be vaccinated, if not only to protect themselves but also the people under their care. It’s a professional as well as moral obligation to protect our patients from harm.
While there may be legitimate reasons why a health care professional cannot be vaccinated, this case shows that routine screening isn’t enough and that unvaccinated health care workers with direct patient contact may have to do other tasks that take them away from patient care. Given how desperately short staffed all our emergency departments are, to lose staff this way is a stress that the system can ill afford.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
