The recent heat wave has added a new set of concerns with how to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the COVID-19-causing virus.
Please do take advantage of the nice weather to get out. Exercise is good for your mental and physical health and moderate exercise will also boost your immune system. Just 15 minutes of sun at this time of the year on your face and arms is enough for most of us to naturally replenish our Vitamin D stores, which may have become depleted during the winter.
Whether Vitamin D really boosts our immune system and will help protect us from getting sick is yet to be proven, but it’s certainly worthwhile to maintain healthy levels of this vitamin for your bones’ sake.
Is air conditioning safe or will it help to spread Covid-19? This understandable concern was triggered by a study that implied that the virus had spread in a restaurant through its ventilation system. That is the only report of this type of spread. It’s highly unlikely for this to be a way for the virus to spread widely. However, to protect yourself keep your home air conditioner or central ventilation system properly maintained and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on cleaning and changing the filters. Commercial systems need to follow the standards in bringing in enough fresh air.
Being outdoors is perfectly okay. Free flowing air is generally safe. In fact, if it doesn’t make your allergies worse or the pollution isn’t bad, you can keep your car and home windows open.
The virus is not transmitted in our drinking water nor in a properly maintained pool or spa. The real concern about using your pools or hot tub is the shouting and yelling that occurs and the difficulty people may have in respecting social distancing. The virus spreads through droplets ejected from our mouths if we sneeze; cough; or talk loudly.
Some of the most serious outbreak clusters have happened indoors with groups singing in choirs or similar groups. We think this is because the people were too close together and indoors, but the act of singing itself may also have contributed by increasing the number of infected particles ejected. Shouting would be expected to have the same effect. So do enjoy your pool but don’t shout and try to maintain the proper distancing. If you use a public pool, maintain proper distancing and hand hygiene in and around the pool and in the changing rooms and bathrooms.
Lastly, a reminder about the heat. Heat kills, especially the isolated elderly. If you know someone who is on their own, call and check in on them. Stay well hydrated.
Life goes on and we have to remember to take care of ourselves while still respecting the new norm created by the COVID-19 disease.
Dr Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
