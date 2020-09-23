Currently, we wear a mask to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 found in droplets that are expelled from our noses and mouths when we cough, sneeze, sing or talk loudly. English may be a particularly bad language for droplet production and thus the spread of COVID-19 as we have p’s; t’s; and k’s that — when sounded properly at the start of words — can generate lots of droplets.
Masks may also reduce the risk of getting COVID-19. While not foolproof, if properly worn — covering both the nose and the mouth and fitting relatively tightly all the way around — they may also protect you from the virus. Even if they don’t, there’s an intriguing hypothesis recently published in the prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine. It suggests that while masks don’t protect you entirely from the virus, they should reduce your exposure.
If, for example, you need to be exposed to 100 virus particles to get really sick but the mask cuts that down to only 50 that get through, then you might not get very sick or sick at all but have been exposed to enough virus to trigger your immune system to protect you. An intriguing thought, but certainly not proven.
If you need any additional reasons to wear your mask you might want to consider this: we’ve seen fewer colds and sniffles this season than we would normally have. Social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing have played a key role in this. So, even if you don’t care about protecting people around you, you might want to consider wearing a mask for all these other reasons.
Quebec’s top public health official said Monday that a second wave of COVID-19 infections is now underway. The fear of a “second wave” is of an overwhelming tidal wave of cases that dramatically increase the demands on our health care system. If the number of cases of COVID-19 increase in the community — and especially if a significant number of these sick people need admission to our hospitals, ICU’s and require ventilators — we could reach a situation where we don’t have the ability to care for everyone and people will die for a lack of available resources. We’ve seen this happen already, which is why we don’t want it to happen again.
Furthermore, the timing of this second wave will coincide with the flu season, which already always overstretches our resources and ability to cope. Can you image the “perfect storm” of the two happening together? I shudder at the prospect, which is why getting the flu vaccine when it comes out and maintaining the practice of distancing, hand-washing and wearing a mask (properly!) is going to continue to be important.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
