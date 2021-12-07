Dr. Mitch Shulman: Omicron! OMG!

This latest variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which was first publicly identified in Botswana and South Africa (although it may actually have been circulating in Europe earlier), has caused concern because of the large number of mutations, many of which involve the spike protein. The spike protein is how the virus gets inside our cells and it’s also the main (although not the only) target for our vaccines.
The legitimate worry is that these mutations will make it easier for the virus to spread and make it resistant to the vaccines and treatments for those infected with COVID-19. That’s why the World Health Organization (WHO) has called Omicron a “variant of concern”.
Cases have been identified in 20 countries already. However, it’s far too early to know what to expect. Remember Beta, and Mu? There were reasonable concerns about variants that fortunately didn’t pan out. Compare that to what happened when the Delta variant first appeared, it swiftly took over and became the dominant strain.
Why does one strain take over? There are a number of factors, but chance plays a role. The virus cannot make copies of itself. It takes over the machinery of your own cells, but it lacks the equipment to do a proper job of proofreading the copies. As long as the virus infects cells, mutations will occur. Most do not help the virus, so they disappear.
However, some give it an advantage. This can be at any step of the infectious process. For example, how long the virus survives outside of the body; how many copies are made in each cell. Right now, it’s too early to know what this variant will do. Is Delta so well established that it will be impossible for the new kid on the block to take over? Or will Delta be pushed to the side? Only time will tell.
It was honest, and even noble, of South Africa to rapidly make the information available to the rest of the world, knowing that many countries would take the knee-jerk response to ban relations with them. The real danger here is that, like the boy who cried wolf once too often, if we keep raising alarms, people may stop listening and become lax in their precautions. That’s when horrible outbreaks can swiftly happen.
Our numbers of cases are already far too high in Quebec. The key messages here are: 1) as long as anyone anywhere can get infected we’re all at risk, so we need to get as many people vaccinated worldwide as fast as we can; 2) borders are porous and we can’t count on closing them down to keep the bugs out, but we need to exercise constant vigilance, maintain distancing and limit crowding in poorly ventilated spaces, hand wash, wear masks, and encourage good ventilation, and vaccination; and 3) it’s time to roll out the third dose to everyone whose second dose was more than six months ago.
It takes a multifaceted approach to stay ahead of the virus and its mutations. We can do this if we keep our focus and don’t get caught up in the confusion.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.