The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released modified guidelines for how to keep surfaces clean to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Fomite” is an inanimate object that can transmit disease. Based on experience with other viruses as well as lab experiments, there is a legitimate concern that fomites (such as computer keyboards, door handles or food containers) could provide a place for the virus to hide.
No virus is able to leap off an object into your nose, but if you touch a surface invisibly contaminated by the virus and then touch your eyes, nose, or mouth without washing the virus away or killing it with hand sanitizer, then the virus gets into your body and can make you sick.
It’s almost impossible to conclusively prove transmission of COVID-19 in that manner, so the prudent recommendation has been to keep our hands, and the surfaces they touch, clean. What the new guidelines do is highlight a logical approach to this. Surfaces that only you or your bubble touch, should be cleaned as you would routinely, unless someone has COVID-19, in which case commonly touched surfaces need to be disinfected and cleaned more often. Surfaces that you share with others (such as door-handles or computer keyboards) should be cleaned on a regular but not obsessive basis. Far more important, wash your hands often.
India is suffering uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Even worse, a new variant called the “double mutation” has appeared, which may be fuelling this. This variant has already started to appear in other countries, which is why some jurisdictions had sealed their borders to flights from India. Stopping flights from areas where COVID-19 is uncontrolled has worked in the past to slow its introduction into a new area.
Health Canada has documented that between April 4 and 19 of this year, 29 flights to Canada from New Delhi were contaminated with COVID-19 — in spite of people having to show proof of negative tests before boarding. We obviously can’t rely completely on screening to protect us and we have seen how poorly enforced the required quarantine on incoming flying passengers has been, so the only prudent action was to stop flights from India (or anywhere else where the virus is out of control) from landing in Canada.
A temporary ban for 6 to 8 weeks (with a reassessment after) would give governments a chance to get a grip on the situation, but 30 days is a reasonable start.
Lastly, fear, which is a tough enemy and possibly more difficult to manage than the virus. Excessive fear of catching COVID-19 has kept people away from needed care and increased the risk that underlying diseases including cancer will not be diagnosed or treated in time. Fear of the vaccine has kept people from being vaccinated. Truthfully, the danger from the vaccine is less than if you get sick with COVID-19.
We need to stand up to our fear and do what’s right. As Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously proclaimed in his first inaugural speech: “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
