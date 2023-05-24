Dr. Mitch Shulman: New insights in managing the symptoms of the menopause

The menopause is defined medically as one year of no periods (the medical term is amenorrhea) caused by the failure of the ovaries to maintain their previous levels of female hormones. In spite of the fact that women are starting their periods at a much younger age, the median age of the menopause in Canadian women has remained for a while at 51 years.
The perimenopause (or the menopause transition) can continue for as long as 10 years and in as many as 10 per cent of women, even longer. Some women develop menopausal symptoms at a much younger age (the medical term is premature ovarian insufficiency). The result is menopausal symptoms starting younger — usually before the age of 40. There are a number of possible causes, so women who develop premature menopause should discuss with their doctor whether they need to be investigated, looking for genetic causes, autoimmune disease, or other underlying medical reasons.
The specific symptoms associated with the menopause/ perimenopause can vary. The most common are vasomotor (hot flashes, night sweats) that can affect as many as 80 per cent of women. They’re usually present for less than seven years but in as many as 25 per cent of women they can last for 10 years and 10 per cent may suffer for more than 10 years. Women who experience these symptoms have also been shown to have an increased risk of heart disease and bone loss, which increases their risk of broken bones. Other studies have shown that the more intense these symptoms are, the greater the impact on a woman’s mental health and the quality of her life.
Potential treatment using replacement hormones has been available, but many doctors and their patients were afraid because some earlier studies seemed to indicate an increased risk of breast cancer in women who used them. Alternative therapies were suggested but they usually didn’t work as well and so many women were left to suffer.
A review paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), is now trying to set the record straight by reviewing the original studies that raised the concern and all the research that has happened since. Their conclusion: it’s safe and appropriate to use hormone replacement therapy but each case must be approached on an individual basis taking into account the person’s medical history.
For many women, using hormone replacement therapy within 10 years of their last period and / or before the age of 60 is reasonable and safe. The options for treatment have also evolved since the original research was done. Much lower doses of female hormones — given orally, as gels or skin patches or as creams that can be applied to those parts of the body where they are actually needed — are all now available. For those women for whom hormone replacement therapy isn’t a safe or preferred option, there are new alternatives that are reviewed in this paper.
All women should be able to discuss the management of the symptoms of the menopause with their doctor. There is no reason to suffer in silence or to accept it as an unavoidable part of ageing. The choice of what to do is theirs to make, supported by the best scientific data.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.