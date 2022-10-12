Dr. Mitch Shulman: New government mandate, new hope for our health care?

With their re-election to the National Assembly and a new mandate, is there hope that Quebec Premier Francois Legault and his CAQ government can revive our ailing health care system? The key issues are the same as they have been for many years. Throwing money at these issues hasn’t made them better. If anything, things have gotten progressively worse.
There have been many excuses. The latest was the additional strain created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the truth is that these problems existed before COVID-19. Each time there’s an issue, there are different excuses. This pandemic emphasized the cracks in the system rather than create them.
More money is not the pre-eminent issue. What’s needed is an approach that takes a long-range view of health care and that isn’t tied to the politics of an election campaign.
Government can be part of the health care solution but first and foremost, we need to take the direct, day-to-day management of health care away from government because government has proven it’s unable to handle it. Place it in the hands of an arm’s-length organization. Provide a budget guaranteed for at least five years at a time. Require the health care management organization that has been created to provide specific targets and deliverables, both short- and long-term. Have that plan independently reviewed regularly.
Make prevention a priority. Here, the government can play a role teaching Quebeckers how to eat; designing our communities so that physical activity is easier to fit into our daily routine. It can remind people about the health and societal dangers of tobacco, drug and alcohol use and make it easy to vaccinate all age groups to maintain protection against hepatitis, meningitis, pneumonia, and other diseases.
It‘s time to give nurses and patient care attendants the respect that they deserve as an essential part of the health care team. We need more of them — along with technicians, registration clerks, orderlies, housekeepers, psychologists, social workers, nutritionists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and the other partners in our health care system — but money alone will not be enough to attract and retain them. Allowing them flexibility in scheduling and part-time work will make a huge difference.
We also need more primary care physicians. While more family doctors are being trained, if obstetrician/gynecologists, pediatricians, and internists who are already working want to provide primary care, they should be allowed to. This would provide an immediate boost to access. Furthermore, the current system of forcing physicians to work in specific areas hasn’t been fair, nor met the needs of the communities. Take that out of the hands of the politicians and allow physicians and the users of their services to determine where the demand really is.
Real and sustained improvements to our health care cannot happen under the present system. The evidence is there. We have far too many bureaucrats and administrators and too few people actually providing and directly supporting health care. Just as universal health care was initially a radical idea that took years to finally become a reality, direct management of health care by the party in power needs to be replaced by a system that is able to take care of the long-range needs of the population that it serves based on their needs not on being re-elected.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
