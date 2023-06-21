Dr. Mitch Shulman: Nature’s semaglutide; and taurine for long life

Semaglutide — trade names Ozempic and Wegovy, among others — is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone made in the gut when you eat. It signals that it’s time to stop and enables the body to make best use of what you’ve eaten. As part of the treatment for diabetes, this injectable medication has proven its worth. A side effect of using this medication is weight loss, which is very helpful for an overweight diabetic.
This is a situation where the benefits of using this medication outweigh the possible risks and harms. It’s not wise to use it if you’re trying to shed a few pounds for a non-medical reason. The effect only seems to last as long as you take the medication, so used short-term not only do you run the risk of pancreatitis and other harmful side effects, but any benefit is gone once you stop.
Because of the social media frenzy surrounding the weight loss potential, there has been an equally scary increase in talk of “nature’s semaglutide” — an oral supplement called berberine. Berberine is not even remotely like a GLP-1. It has a completely different structure and doesn’t mimic any of the GLP-1’s effects on the body. It’s derived from barberry shrubs and a number of other bushy plants and is found in turmeric. It’s been used in alternative medicine since at least 3000BC. Researchers have discovered that it can help to lower blood sugar and seems to mimic some of the positive effects in diabetes of metformin. Used together there have been some promising results in enabling better sugar control.
The use of berberine may sometimes lead some people to lose small amounts of weight, but not because you feel full or any of the other effects of the GLP-1 hormone. Researchers think that it may actually be because of the nausea, and especially the diarrhea, that many users experience. In one 2020 analysis following people who used 500 mg of berberine daily, they lost just about four pounds on average, even after staying on it for months. This is an amount that can’t be expected to benefit someone’s health significantly.
For comparison, users of semaglutide lost an average of 12 per cent of their body weight over six months. Furthermore, it’s a supplement and therefore not regulated as carefully as a medication. It can also cause significant diarrhea; inhibits the absorption of Vitamin B12 and iron; and may interfere with blood pressure medications, among others. So, if you’re looking to lose weight, this is not a good choice.
Taurine
Taurine is an amino sulfonic acid found in fish, meat and eggs and hardly at all in fruits or vegetables. A review in the journal Science showed that the levels tend to be lower in older people and that when given to experimental animals it prolonged their lives. Not only did these animals live longer but the quality of their lives seemed to be improved.
No one has done the equivalent studies in humans yet so the jury is out as to whether taking this supplement will help us lead healthier, longer lives. Is taurine the Fountain of Youth? Perhaps, but I am going to wait for a bit more information before diving in.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
