There are significant numbers of people who, having recovered from COVID-19, have developed symptoms lasting for weeks — and in some cases months. They’ve called themselves the “long-haulers”. Symptoms can include chest pain and extreme shortness of breath, migraines, and a “brain fog”, which causes forgetfulness and errors.
Some suffer from fatigue so intense that even the slightest amount of activity takes days to recover. They can find themselves stuck in bed because they’re so tired. This constellation of symptoms resembles chronic fatigue syndrome, which is now known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).
Both the post COVID-19 symptoms and ME seem to be triggered by a viral infection, but beyond that we know very little about either. There are no biological markers that have proven to be consistently helpful in making the diagnosis or following the disease’s course, which has hampered research. In the case of COVID-19, experience in Italy, the US and the UK has led to the creation of specific rehabilitation units dedicated to helping people with these persistent symptoms with some success. There are also reports of people feeling significantly better after being vaccinated against COVID-19. With increasing numbers being affected, research has intensified and with it the possibility of a cure.
Music has charms to soothe the savage breast and it may also help you to sleep better and avoid mistakes. Studies of surgeons who played music in the operating room found fewer errors and more positive outcomes when music was played during the surgery. The type of music wasn’t important. All that seemed to matter was that the surgeon liked it. Similarly, a study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that playing calming or rhythmic music at a tempo of 60 – 80 beats per minute for 30 – 60 minutes before going to bed improved the quality of older folks’ sleep — although sometimes it took four weeks to work. Well worth the effort.
To control the spread of COVID-19, we have been forced to stay isolated from each other and our loved ones. It was hoped that social media and videoconferencing could take the place of live interactions. Unfortunately, a recent study in the journal Addictive Behaviors, has shown that it may help but it’s not as effective as being with people in our support network.
With an eye to this, an interesting study is worth keeping in mind once we’re finally able to interact face-to-face. Researchers reported in the Journal of Ethology that glancing at your smartphone while you’re with someone will trigger them to do the same, often within as little as 30 seconds. Called the “chameleon effect”, it’s the result of specific mirroring brain cells that have evolved to have us copy other members of a group’s behaviour to foster solidarity and cohesion at a subconscious level.
Unfortunately, rather than encouraging connectivity, in this case if people are looking at their smartphones rather than at each other the effect will be increased social isolation and a disconnect between people. So hopefully once we’re back to face-to-face meetings, we’ll remember how much we missed them and fight the urge to reach for our smartphones.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
