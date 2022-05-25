Dr. Mitch Shulman: Monkeypox, and misleading headlines

Just when you thought it might finally be safe to go out and enjoy yourself, there’s monkeypox!
This virus was first identified from an outbreak in research monkeys, hence the name. The natural reservoir is thought to be rodents living in Central and Western Africa. The virus is not a member of the chickenpox virus family; it’s related to smallpox.
This virus is most transmissible starting the day before its rash appears. Headache, fever, muscle aches and pains for a day or two, associated with swelling of the lymph nodes, which is where infection-fighting white blood cells gather. Then the rash appears starting as red bumps that become fluid-filled and then crust over. At this point the illness is no longer contagious. This is why monkeypox should be easier to stop than COVID-19.
With the Sars-CoV-2 virus, as many as 80 per cent of those infected have no symptoms but are still able to spread it. Monkeypox, however, is only transmissible when the person has symptoms, so if you warn people to isolate at the start of an illness with fever, muscle aches, etc. you can control its dissemination. This is also why we should be able to contain monkeypox without resorting to lockdowns and more.
Lockdowns are needed when someone can spread a disease without realizing they’re infected, so to stop it you have to keep people separated. Having said that, given what we’ve experienced during the pandemic, skepticism is understandable.
Headlines
Which brings us to a recent headline: Scientists report SIDS “breakthrough”. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) kills an apparently healthy baby without warning in the first years of life. We have achieved some success with our “back to sleep” program, which asks parents to put their newborn to sleep on its back on a firm mattress without pillows or stuffed animals. But while the number of deaths has declined it hasn’t stopped, and we still don’t know why it happens.
The small study that triggered the headlines claimed that low levels of an enzyme in blood that had been taken from a newborn 2 – 3 days after delivery could identify babies who would succumb. However, there were significant issues with the study.
The premise is definitely worth pursuing but the results are not a “breakthrough”. Imagine the frustration of a parent looking at this headline, thinking that they could protect their child from SIDS, only to find out that this test isn’t readily available and isn’t accurate. Aside from the heartbreak of the parent, there’s a more insidious but important effect.
Headlines that raise expectations that are not achievable erode confidence in science and breed the skepticism and unwillingness to listen to the truth that we have seen during this pandemic. Part of the reason why we can’t get people to follow guidelines is because they don’t believe in the science.
The only way to regain this confidence is through accurate reporting of scientific information and, just as importantly, educating people to understand what good science looks like so that they don’t fall victim to misleading headlines.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
