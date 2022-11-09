Dr. Mitch Shulman: Medicalese 101 — Trying to understand health care professionals

When you’re sick or have been given a serious diagnosis, it can be tough to focus on what’s being said. This is why it’s a good idea to have someone with you if you’re going in for an important discussion with your doctor. On the other hand, health care professionals have been guilty of using jargon and terminology that completely baffles non-healthcare professionals.
A study reported in the Journal of Hospital Medicine surveyed a random sample of people 18 years of age and older attending the Minnesota State Fair, 67 per cent of whom had at least a bachelor’s degree. In the 2021 questionnaire, they were asked to identify what 14 medical specialities did and what the ranking of experience was among medical professionals. Almost all recognized that a cardiologist deals with heart problems and a dermatologist with the skin, but of the 14 medical specialities surveyed less than half could correctly identify what neonatologists (48 per cent got it right); hospitalists (31 per cent); intensivists (29 per cent); internists (21 per cent); and nephrologists (20 per cent) did.
Neonatologists
Neonatologists are specialists dealing with neonates, or as we might more easily recognize the term, newborns.
Hospitalist
A hospitalist has a background in general medicine and practices in the hospital. They help specialists manage the medical problems of their admitted patients. For example, a urologist (a surgical specialist dealing with the kidney and bladder) will work with the hospital-based hospitalist to manage their patient’s medical issues, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.
Intensivists
Intensivists manage patients who are deathly ill and who are in, or should be in, the intensive care unit. Their skills are wide-ranging.
Internists
Internists have specialized in general medical problems. They have more years of training than family physicians. They focus on patients whose management has become complicated. They may see a patient in consultation and the patient will then be managed by their family physician.
Nephrologists
Nephrologists are doctors who manage the medical side of kidney disease including dialysis and kidney transplants. There’s nothing wrong in politely asking the doctor who sees you to explain their speciality and why they are seeing you if you don’t already know, as often happens in the emergency.
Residents
When it came to levels of training, medical students were correctly identified as the least trained. After completing medical school, doctors enter specialist training. There are no “interns” anymore. That was the term used for doctors in their first year of training after medical school. Now everyone is a “resident”, and their training programs can last two to five-or-more years, depending on their speciality.
Fellows
A “fellow” has finished their residency but has gone on for more specific expertise. For example, a “fellow” in cardiology has finished their training as a heart doctor but may go on to become specialized in heart ultrasound or some other aspect of heart care. The most experienced is the attending physician who has finished all of their training. This is the doctor who is ultimately responsible, on their own without the need for the supervision that everyone else gets. But don’t for a second think that attendings stop learning. Medicine changes so rapidly that it’s impossible to practice without attending seminars, conferences or reading to keep up.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
