Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mask or distancing? and, how can I be safe this holiday season?

We now have a much better idea of how the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is transmitted from person to person. Whenever someone who is infected opens their mouth, particles escape carrying the virus with them. More are released with talking and even more with singing or shouting. The infected droplets hang in the air like smoke waiting for someone to breathe them in. How long that danger persists depends on the movement of the air.
This is why being outdoors or, if you are inside, in a large open space, or an area where the air is being circulated or filtered, reduces your risk. This is also why masking is so important. If the infected person — and remember as many as 80 per cent of infected people don’t know it but are still able to transmit the virus — wears a mask, they spread far less virus.
If on top of that the potential “victim” is also masked, the protection is even better. In fact, a recent study modelling the benefit of masking versus distancing found that masking did a better job of protecting people. But this isn’t an “either / or” situation. Safety increases with both wearing a mask properly and maintaining a safe distance from people, compared with just doing one or the other.
This also is the case with vaccination. It’s not vaccinate or mask or distance. It’s vaccinate and mask and distance because each of them contributes significantly to protecting us.
Given these facts, how can we best protect ourselves and our loved ones over the holidays? First and foremost, get vaccinated and where appropriate get boosted.
Next, no one is allowed in who hasn’t been vaccinated. If you want to hold your festivities outdoors and can maintain a safe distance and everyone wears masks, you might be able to get away with allowing the unvaccinated to participate. Otherwise, no vaccine means no admission.
Next, hand washing is always a good idea as is not sharing cutlery, glasses, or digging into a common plate of food. People are served rather than serving themselves. No bowl of munchies or shared dip. If you are sick — for example, have a sore throat, cough, sneezing, sniffles, loss of taste or smell — you must isolate at home and get tested, even if you have been vaccinated because of the risk of a breakthrough infection.
Even without Omicron contributing, the number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing ominously in Quebec. There are a number of factors. The too-soon and too-broad relaxation of some restrictions that really should have stayed until after the holiday season; the failure to boost the susceptible population in a reasonable time frame; the slow roll out of the program to vaccinate children; and the general anger and weariness which may of us feel.
It has been a very long, tough road. Many are understandably burnt out. That’s why it’s vital to focus on what’s important, known, and doable. We can keep each other safe, and we know what works. We can do this!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
