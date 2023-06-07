Dr. Mitch Shulman: Margarita burns; and rabies

It’s called a “margarita burn” but medically it’s an example of a phytophotodermatitis — an inflammation of the skin (an “itis”) caused by sunlight (“photo”) interacting with a plant product (“phyto”).
A compound found in lime juice, celery and some other plants and herbs left on the skin and then exposed to the UVA in sunlight causes a reaction after about 24 hours: the skin reddens, swells, sometimes blisters form. The reaction peaks after two to three days and then slowly heals. It can become infected, scar, or become darker than the surrounding skin (“hyperpigmented”).
Fortunately, most of the time these injuries heal without complications with regular wound care. Sometimes prescription steroid creams are needed. Because of its rarity and the fact that it doesn’t happen soon after the exposure, most people won’t naturally link the skin problems to the lime that they handled with their margarita or the celery in the Bloody Mary they drank on the terrace in the sun the day before. But now you know better, and you’ll take the proper precautions: wash the area in contact (best with soap and water) and of course, use the proper sunscreen when outdoors.
Rabies
Rabies is a highly contagious, viral illness that attacks the nervous system of mammals, including humans. Once symptoms develop there are no effective, reliable treatments, so prevention is key.
The virus is spread through bites, scratches, or the saliva of an infected animal (most commonly bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes). In many parts of the world since dogs aren’t vaccinated, they can be infected. To reduce the risk, avoid dogs that you don’t know are safe especially when traveling; don’t handle dead or sick animals without gloves; and wash any area that’s been in contact.
The bite of many bats can be so quick and painless that they may be missed, so any close contact may be a concern for example, waking up in a room with a bat in it. In all these cases contact a health care professional as soon as possible. Post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) getting vaccinated and receiving immune globulin, may protect you if it’s given soon enough — best within 24 hours or at the maximum within 72 hours.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.