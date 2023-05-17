Dr. Mitch Shulman: Managing seasonal allergies and dealing with mosquitoes

Seasonal allergies are getting worse. Allergies happen when our body’s immune system overreacts to something it should ignore. With seasonal allergies, the body is reacting to pollen in the air. Global warming has lengthened the growing season. There is more carbon dioxide in the air stimulating more plant growth and communities have been planting mainly male trees that release pollen. All of which is why we’re seeing more severe seasonal allergies.
What can you do to suffer less?
Keep tract of pollen counts. You can check online. Limit time outdoors, especially when the counts are high. Wear a mask and wrap around glasses when you are outdoors to limit the amount of pollen that you inhale or that gets into your eyes. As soon as you can, when you come indoors, wash your hands and face and change out of your outdoor clothing.
Showering and washing your hair will also limit the amount of pollen that you bring in from outside. Don’t hang your laundry outdoors to dry. It will accumulate pollen. Keep the filters in your air-conditioning both in the house and in the car clean. While in the car keep the windows closed.
There are medications that are helpful. Second- and third-generation antihistamines are less likely to cause drowsiness. Check with your pharmacist if there are reasons why you can’t use them and what dosage you should use. You’ll need to ask your pharmacist about nasal sprays that contain corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and for special antihistamine eye drops, some of which may require a doctor’s prescription.
For grass and ragweed allergies we now have under-the-tongue, dissolving medications that may be able to replace desensitizing injections. It’s too late for grass but not for ragweed so it’s something you may want to ask your doctor or allergist about.
How can you tell the difference between an allergy or a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
Seasonal allergies occur at specific times of the year; are not associated with a fever and generalized muscle aches and pains; and mainly cause itchy tearing eyes, runny noses and occasionally a cough. Viruses, such as the ones causing a cold, influenza or COVID-19, last about a week to 10 days on average; happen after exposure to someone who’s sick at any time of the year; and are usually associated with a fever and more generalized complaints. If in doubt, assume it’s infectious and limit your exposure to others; wear a mask if you must go out in public; and, wash your hands often.
Dealing with mosquitoes
Some people really do attract more mosquitoes and suffer more intensely from being bitten. Bigger people have more surface area exposed. They also generate more carbon dioxide and heat which attracts mosquitoes. Some of us carry on our skin bacteria that are naturally there but which manufacture specific compounds that attract mosquitoes
There are also genetic factors. If you sweat more easily or your sweat contains certain compounds, mosquitoes will find you more easily. Since you can’t change many of these factors, using a DEET-containing insect repellent is your best protection. Follow the labels. There are alternatives but unfortunately none of them work as well or last as long.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
