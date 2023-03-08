Dr. Mitch Shulman: Male contraception; contaminated dark chocolate; and coffee and kidney disease

Until now condoms and vasectomies were the only reliable forms of male contraception. Scientists have been experimenting with various formulations of hormones administered as pills, gels or by injection but they all needed to be taken regularly to work and had significant side effects. Now, as reported in the journal, Nature Communications, researchers were able to reversibly stop male mouse fertility with an oral medication that took about 15 minutes to start to work and was gone by the next day, restoring the mouse’s fertility.
The study drug worked by inhibiting soluble adenylyl cyclase, which is essential for sperm to move and mature. Once the inhibition wore off, the sperm were back to normal. There seems to be a form of adenylyl cyclase that is specific to sperm, so if the right inhibitor drug can be created it would have limited effects elsewhere in the body.
This could revolutionize contraception. However, just as the female oral contraceptive pill doesn’t protect against sexually transmitted illnesses, neither will the soluble adenylyl cyclase inhibitors, so protection from them will still be needed.
Dark chocolate
Cadmium has been linked to cancer. Lead has been linked to serious developmental problems in children, high blood pressure and other medical issues in adults. Consumer Reports looked at 28 brands of dark chocolate and found potentially worrisome levels in most. Cadmium gets into the cacao bean from the soil. It’s naturally there and the concentration can vary widely depending on the soil and the age of the plant.
Using beans that came from soil with low cadmium levels or mixing cacao beans from different sources can control the amount of cadmium in them. Lead, however, settles onto the bean as it is outside drying, so safer manufacturing practices are needed. Definitely food for thought but put into perspective the risk to our health posed by processed foods, foods high in fat, sugar and salt outweigh — but don’t replace — these concerns. Chocolate is candy and you should be sensible in how much you eat.
Coffee and potential kidney disease
There have been news reports recently about coffee and potential kidney disease based on a report in the journal, JAMA Network Open. The study participants all had early-stage untreated high blood pressure and were being monitored for that reason. In this Italian study, caffeine in the diet came almost entirely from coffee, with approximately 100 mg of caffeine per cup. Study subjects didn’t get kidney disease if they metabolized caffeine “rapidly” no matter how much coffee they drank. However, in those with “slow” caffeine metabolism, early-stage high blood pressure, and who consumed more than three cups of coffee a day, there was an increased risk of developing kidney disease.
How quickly caffeine is metabolized is in the genes that you’ve inherited. High blood pressure; drinking more than three cups of potent coffee a day; and being a slow metabolizer all had to be present for kidney damage to potentially happen, so for most of us, these findings won’t apply.
The confusion created by how these stories were “explained” in the media reinforces how important it is to get medical information from reliable sources and also how we need to understand the essential details before deciding to change how we live.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
