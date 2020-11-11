There has been a lot of conflicting information about how COVID-19 spreads. Let’s clear the air. There are four coronaviruses that cause the “common cold”. They spread more in the winter because of the cool, dry air and the fact that people are indoors with reduced ventilation. The virus that causes COVID-19 (the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus), is a closely related coronavirus so it is likely that it will also follow this trend.
COVID-19 spreads through the air, carried on small droplets expelled normally when an infected person (whether they have symptoms or not) is speaking; coughing; or sneezing. If virus carrying droplets go directly into the eyes, mouth or nose, the virus invades the cells there, multiplies and then spreads within the body. Because of their size, these infected droplets tend to fall to the ground within 2 metres, although there are exceptions. That’s why we have the “2-metre social distancing” rule.
The droplets will land on various surfaces. If we touch a contaminated surface and don’t wash our hands before touching our eyes, nose or mouth, we can get infected that way. The reassuring news is that according to the US and the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has not been a single proven case of transmission of COVID 19 this way. To continue to keep the odds in our favour, wash your hands regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Lastly, the virus can spread as an aerosol: tiny, invisible particles exhaled by someone who is infected when they breathe, speak, shout, sing, cough, or sneeze. An aerosol behaves like smoke. Smoke hangs suspended in the air when the circulation is poor. As more is produced, it becomes denser. If someone is speaking, shouting, or singing in a poorly ventilated space over a period of time, the amount of virus in the air increases and so does the risk of infection in anyone inhaling that contaminated air.
A choir rehearsal in the state of Washington in March illustrated this. Sixty-one members of a choir rehearsed. They tried to maintain a reasonable distance between each other but no one was wearing a mask; there was little ventilation; and they shared the space for 2.5 hours. One infected person passed the virus on to 53 others. Two died.
The CDC has clarified how long it feels it’s safe to be in a confined space with someone who is infected: 15 minutes either as one episode or summed up over a number of hours.
The message is clear — whatever restrictions are put in place by the authorities, the key to stopping the spread of the virus (until we have a vaccine and enough people are vaccinated), will be to maximize ventilation; shorten the time spent with others: limit the number of people you spend time with; and, wear a mask. That’s the simple, straightforward truth.
On a completely different note: I’ve seen two cases this past week in the emergency room of people who have inadvertently glued their eyelids shut with a rapid, fast acting glue. Check the labels of anything that you are going to put in your eyes. In one case the person mistook the glue for their eyedrops; in the other, they used nail glue to attach false eyelashes.
It is extremely difficult to undo the damage so prevention is really much better. Any time you are putting something in your eyes, stop to recheck the label. It’s well worth the few second delay.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
