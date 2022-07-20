Dr. Mitch Shulman: Long COVID?

It takes time after a viral illness for the body to recover. People who have caught the current variant of the SaRs-CoV-2 virus have had fever, muscle aches and pains, severe exhaustion, with or without a sore throat and cough. Having been vaccinated helps to blunt the severity of the illness. The most intense form of the illness in those who have had at least two doses of the vaccine lasts about 3-5 days, but don’t be surprised if it takes up to four weeks to get back on your feet.
People can be very short of breath and exhausted with even minimal effort. Slowly they get better. However, not everyone improves and some start to, but then relapse. Interestingly enough, their symptoms if they relapse may not be the same as they had when they were sick. In fact, it’s possible to develop “Long COVID” despite having had almost no symptoms with the initial illness.
Most commonly, people suffering from Long COVID are exhausted, have no energy, and may also have chest pain. They also find that simple tasks that they could easily do before overwhelming them, and they may suffer from brain fog and moments of confusion.
We can’t predict who will get Long COVID. Vaccination can reduce the risk, but it’s not an absolute guarantee of protection. The elderly, women, and people with underlying asthma may be predisposed but that doesn’t cover the vast majority who fall ill. We also don’t know why it happens. Is it the result of inflammation of the nerves or the blood vessels? Is it an attack by the body’s own immune system misdirected against itself? Is it the presence of small clots in the blood vessels impairing the uptake of oxygen in the tissues that need it to function? We don’t know.
It is suspected that ultimately the term Long COVID may become the description for a variety of illnesses with different underlying causes, some of which are actually the result of the infection, some not.
What can you do if you’re not feeling well a month or two after having had COVID-19? Long COVID can surface weeks or months after the initial attack, so some people may not make the connection. Resources and support have been slowly put into place to help. You can now go online or reach out to the local health authority to find the clinics and other resources that are being set up.
To avoid complications from COVID-19, even if you are feeling relatively well, take good care of yourself. Eat wisely, rest as needed but also try to exercise within the limits of your tolerance. The key is to be active without overtaxing yourself. That can take some time to figure out.
If symptoms persist or new ones develop that might indicate Long COVID, it’s important that you are assessed by a health care professional. There are illnesses that must be ruled out that can be caused or unmasked by COVID-19 or can occur spontaneously on their own. Have you developed diabetes, high blood pressure or heart failure? Is your thyroid gland underperforming? It’s only once we have ruled out other possible health issues that a diagnosis of “Long Covid” can be made.
Unfortunately, the legacy of COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while. We need to attack the problems that it has left in its wake head on.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
