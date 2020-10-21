There seems to be a lot of confusion about the role of a lockdown in controlling the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Locking down a community is a last gasp response to a failure of the basic measures that would normally control an epidemic. No one wants a lockdown.
The first line of defence is to stop the spread. You isolate infected cases (usually at home) and drastically limit their contact with others. In the case of an airborne virus like this one, the person who is infected wears a mask as does everyone dealing with them.
If the virus can survive outside of the body on inanimate objects, you clean them on a regular basis and you wash your hands to avoid inadvertently infecting yourself. This works.
We’ve seen these basic measures stop other airborne outbreaks in the past. The problem with COVID-19 — as with other airborne diseases like measles, for example — is that people can spread the disease either before they realize they are sick, or without any symptoms to signal that they are infectious. Even this can be handled. You test people frequently whether they have symptoms or not. If they test positive, they go into isolation for the required period of time based on the life cycle of the virus. Positives have their contacts traced and notified quickly. Thus you create a ring of isolation around the discovered case. This means you must have easily accessible testing and rapid turnaround of results.
Lastly, the health care system needs to be able to hospitalize people who need it while taking care of everything else that would normally be going on without overtaxing the system to the point of collapse. Heart attacks and cancer, for example, don’t stop for COVID.
It’s easy to see how there have been failures at every step in dealing with this virus. The authorities were too slow to initiate the necessary measures. They failed to explain clearly and transparently what needed to be done, why and for how long. They did not enforce the rules. They failed to support the different parts of the health care system. There weren’t enough contact trackers, nurses and orderlies. Testing wasn’t available and when it was, wait times for the tests and for the results were too long.
There are legitimate excuses for each of these failures. Unfortunately, unless we want a replay of what happened in places like Italy and New York City, where people died because too many got sick too quickly for the health care system to take care of them, a lockdown is the only option left. The economic and social consequences are truly catastrophic.
In January we might not have known what to do. We should have been better prepared in September.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
