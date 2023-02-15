Dr. Mitch Shulman: Keeping your heart happy

February is Heart Health Month in Canada. There are many ways you can make your heart healthier. Let’s start with your diet. Red meat as the side dish rather than the main part of the meal is better for your heart. Avoid processed foods. Eat more fruits, vegetables and nuts (especially almonds and walnuts). Limit your intake of carbohydrates and unhealthy fats. Salt and sugar should not be added to what you eat or drink. The best sources of protein for your heart are fish, fowl and dairy.
We’re realizing more and more how important enough good quality sleep is for our health in general and specifically for our hearts. Furthermore, being tired makes it tougher to exercise and to make healthy decisions.
Try not to be sedentary. Exercise, in addition to not being a couch potato, brings even more benefits. If you haven’t been active, it’s important to start gradually and go over your plans with a health care professional to deal with any underlying health issues that might get in the way of safely being active.
Our emotional health is important to our heart too. Feeling lonely and being socially isolated both increase the risk of developing heart disease and having a complicated course after a heart attack or stroke. Volunteering is one activity that helps both your heart and your community but anything that gets you to interact with people, such as an exercise class or learning to play cards, is worth looking into.
The symptoms of a heart attack can vary but may include any of the following: a sensation of pressure in the middle of the chest; sudden, unexplained light-headedness or shortness of breath; overwhelming exhaustion or breaking out into a cold sweat for no obvious reason.
A heart attack happens when the blood supply to the heart itself is blocked. If someone seems to be having a heart attack, don’t hesitate: Call 911. Don’t drive them to the emergency room. Not all hospitals have the equipment and trained staff to deal with a heart attack. Even worse, should the person collapse on route, while you might not be able to help them, the paramedics are trained to keep them alive to reach the hospital.
The most important message of all: learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or chest compressions) and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). There are short, “how-to” videos online. Please watch one now. Chest compressions are simple and safe to perform. You don’t need to do mouth-to-mouth breathing to save a life and you won’t make the situation worse with chest compressions. Even if you break their ribs, the person is dead without your intervention. No one, no matter how “out of it” they are, will let you do chest compressions unless they need them. Call 911 and they will coach you.
AEDs also save lives. You don’t need any medical background to use them. They are safe and reliable and will not go off inappropriately. The instructions (both visual and auditory) will guide you.
With these two interventions, chest compressions and using an AED, thousands of lives could be saved each year. Learning about them is well worth any effort.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
