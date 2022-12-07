Dr. Mitch Shulman: Keeping hydrated, even in the winter, is important

Not only do we feel and perform better if we’re adequately hydrated, but properly hydrated skin is also less likely to itch; fully moisturized lips are less likely to be sore and chapped; moist membranes lining our nose and throat will bleed less often and are better able to protect us from infection.
Starting from a rough series of calculations during World War II that were designed to predict how much water a soldier fighting in the jungles of the Pacific, or the deserts of North Africa would need, we now suffer from numerous myths about how much you need to drink daily to stay healthy. The latest scientific attempt to deal with that appeared in the journal, Science. It reported that each person’s needs are specific to them based on their gender, activity level, diet and their environment and that “one-size” doesn’t fit all. Furthermore, they reported that a significant amount of the water in our daily diet is actually from “solid” foods such as fruits and vegetables.
The safest way to gauge how much you need is to:
1) listen to your thirst. Drink when you’re thirsty. Many people mistake hunger for thirst so before you eat, try drinking something first.
2) you should be going to the bathroom on a regular basis throughout the day and if you’re getting enough liquid your urine will become only slightly yellow (almost clear) in color as the day progresses.
Use a mix of different liquids. Avoid excessive amounts of sugar or artificially sweetened beverages, cream or artificial whiteners. Better to drink your coffee black or with two per cent or skim milk than having what amounts to a liquid dessert filled with fat and sugar. When it comes to hydration, plain water is in most cases enough. There’s no need for electrolyte solutions etc. unless you are exerting yourself in a humid environment for more than an hour or so.
Caffeine is not necessarily a villain. Two to four cups of a caffeinated beverage a day should be okay unless you are sensitive to it, a child, or pregnant. Tea (green or black) is also a reasonable source of liquids and recent studies have supported it as a source of healthy flavonoids that may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Most fruit juices unfortunately have too much sugar to recommend them. Look for brands without added sugar and limit the amounts. Artificially sweetened beverages train your brain to crave sugar and may actually make it harder for you to limit your calorie intake.
Hydration applies to our skin too. When you finish towelling off after your shower apply a hypoallergenic moisturizer to your skin to protect it. Don’t shower for too long with water that’s too hot or soaps that are too abrasive as that will strip the skin of its natural oils. Protecting your lips will keep them from becoming chapped. Lip balms shouldn’t sting. Avoid potentially irritating compounds (for example menthol or camphor). Instead look for oils such as castor seed, hemp or mineral; ingredients such as petrolatum, white petroleum jelly and shea butter. Best also to avoid potentially irritating fragrances.
Keeping well hydrated is always important whatever the season so don’t neglect it now just because it’s getting cold outside.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.