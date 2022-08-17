Dr. Mitch Shulman: It may not be easy being green, but it is good for you

People have been spending more time indoors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, and probably related, sales of house plants have increased significantly. Studies undertaken by NASA for long excursions into space have shown that green, photosynthetic plants not only increase oxygen supplies and reduce carbon dioxide build-up, but certain plants can help reduce the concentration of toxic compounds in the air.
Furthermore, research looking at recovery post-surgery showed that patients got back on their feet sooner and needed less pain medication if their hospital window looked out on greenery rather than a brick wall.
We know from other research that time spent “forest bathing” — that is time spent outdoors even in our backyards — is restorative. But does this benefit extend to artificial plants? Certainly, the additional value of cleaning the air and supplying oxygen doesn’t apply, but it turns out that caring for these artificial plants (talking to them, cleaning them, enjoying their presence) has a positive effect on our mental health. So, while all the benefits of a photosynthetic green plant may not be there if you have artificial plants, “being green” still provides benefits.
Another interesting look at mental health during confinement explored the value of watching art online. We know from previous research that viewing art in a gallery has a calming effect on people. But is this a function of being outside the workplace or home and with like-minded people, or could these benefits also accrue if you viewed the art online?
Reported in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, researchers asked people to rate their feelings before and after viewing online exhibits either of Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, or Japanese culinary traditions. As little as two minutes of viewing time benefited both groups. So, while viewing art in a gallery is still worthwhile, you don’t have to be physically in a gallery to enjoy the benefits of art. And paraphrasing the famous saying: “Art is in the eye of the beholder,” viewing an exhibit of Japanese culinary traditions, if it was felt to be enjoyable art, had a similar positive effect.
A study published in the journal Pain provides insights that could help people with chronic pain. A painful stimulus was applied to the legs of volunteers as their brains were being scanned and they rated the intensity and discomfort they were feeling. Half of the volunteers were then trained in four 20-minute mindfulness sessions during which they learned how to focus on their breathing and how to acknowledge and release their thoughts, sensations, and emotions without judgment. The control group was required to listen to audiobooks for an equal amount of time.
When both groups were then subjected again to the same painful stimulus, only the group trained in mindfulness reported a reduction in the pain that they felt, and this was associated with changes in which parts of the brain were reacting and interacting.
Taken together, all these studies offer some valuable ways to help us cope with some of the many problems we’ve been experiencing during these challenging times
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.