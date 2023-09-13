Dr. Mitch Shulman: Is there one diet that’s better than all the rest?

Spend enough time online and you will find convincing evidence for weight-loss diets that are completely the opposite of each other. The truth is that the science conclusively demonstrates that no diet is better than any other for losing weight. A good weight loss diet is nutritious, safe, and most important, one that someone can stay on.
For a weight loss diet to really work, expect to be on it for at least 6 – 12 months, if not the rest of your life. Most extreme diets will lead to short-term weight loss (in some cases, striking amounts) but in almost every case the weight is regained because the diets are almost impossible to stay on. So, the “best” diet is one that you can stay on and so it will be one that you will have to choose for yourself.
There are however some basic facts to guide your choice. Limit salt intake. Create meals mainly of fruits, vegetables, and healthy nuts. Fish and fowl are excellent protein sources and even red meat is okay from a nutritional point of view as long as all these protein sources are viewed as side dishes rather than as the main course. Sweetness is not good for you. Whether you use artificial sweeteners, molasses, honey or sugar is irrelevant. Your palate needs to enjoy foods without additional sweetness added to them.
There is no place in a healthy diet for trans fats. Saturated fats should be limited. Poly- and mono-unsaturated fats however can be part of a healthy diet. If limiting carbohydrates is something that you can live with long term and it helps you to limit your calories, that’s an acceptable path. So is fasting. Whether that means limiting when you eat during the day to just a few hours or limiting your calorie intake on a specific day of the week, both systems work for many people if they can be sustained.
Remember, your body will become very efficient at saving calories any time that you try to limit them. However, if you commit to a long-term change in how you eat, then it will become your body’s new normal. Your body’s metabolism will gradually adjust and you will lose weight and be able to keep it off.
Exercise/ activity should always be part of this process. Whether you chose to weight lift, run or combine aerobic and anaerobic exercise is less important than the fact that it becomes part of your routine. Don’t worry if you miss a day of exercise or “cheat”. A diet that won’t allow you a piece of birthday cake (reasonably sized, mind you!) at your kid’s party is not worth following.
No diet should require you to use supplements. With the possible exception of calcium and vitamin D because of our long winters, a healthy diet should be able to supply you with every mineral and vitamin that you need. There will be some exceptions. Women who are thinking of becoming pregnant, for example, may need to add additional folic acid to their regular diet. If you have certain underlying health issues or are on medications, check with your doctor or your pharmacist as a change in your diet may affect how some medications work and certain health conditions.
Trying to live healthier is worthwhile at any age. It’s never too late. If you have children and/or grandchildren, it also sets an example that they can benefit from.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
