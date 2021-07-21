Dr. Mitch Shulman: Is there new hope for Alzheimer’s sufferers and their families?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), recently created confusion first by approving a new medication for Alzheimer’s disease, then by changing who could use it, and finally really stirred things up by asking the Office of the Inspector General, an independent government investigator, to look into how this drug had been approved. The FDA is concerned that there might have been undue influence by the drug’s manufacturer on the approval process.
There have been no new drugs to treat Alzheimer’s in a long time. Those we currently use modify the symptoms but do not reverse the disease. By some estimates approximately 500,000 Canadians are affected and those numbers will increase because the major risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s dementia is advanced age. Anyone with a family member suffering from this type of dementia knows it affects not only that person but all those who love and care for them.
The drug at the centre of this controversy is aducanumab, a monoclonal antibody. Antibodies are vital defenders of our body made by the immune system. In this case a mouse has been used to make an antibody against amyloid beta. Many scientists believe it’s the accumulation of deformed tangles of amyloid beta in the brain that leads to Alzheimer’s dementia. Aducanumab is infused intravenously monthly. It does reduce the amount of amyloid beta in the brain but does it stop Alzheimer’s?
The advisory committee that looked at the research voted not to recommend that the FDA authorize its use. The evidence in its favour they felt wasn’t strong enough to justify the cost (about $56,000 USD per year) or risk the side effects (which can include swelling of the brain and bleeding within it).
Confusion is understandable. First the FDA approves the drug against the recommendation of its advisory board. Then after approving it for anyone with Alzheimer’s dementia, it’s now only indicated for people with early symptoms of the disease, which was the population looked at in the studies. Furthermore, the FDA has obligated the manufacturer to provide ongoing data on safety and efficacy.
We do know what works to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s. Reach out to friends or volunteer to avoid being socially isolated. Social isolation increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s dementia. Hearing loss contributes to social isolation, so check your hearing. Reduce stress in whatever way works, like meditation and exercise. Dancing by the way, is not only exercise, but a social activity so it wins on both counts.
Being outdoors has been shown to reduce stress so walking around the block provides both exercise and a change in scenery. Taking care of your body protects your brain. Eating well, keeping your weight under control, managing diabetes and high blood pressure make a difference. The Mediterranean diet — which emphasizes fruits, vegetables, olive oil while reducing salt and red meat — has been taken to the next step with the MIND diet, which emphasizes berries as well as green and leafy vegetables.
Lastly, add purpose to your life. Aiming to reduce your weight, tackle a hobby, being there for your grandchildren all qualify. Rather than wait for a miracle for Alzheimer’s, which may still one day come, let’s focus on what we know does work.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
