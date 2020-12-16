As the vaccines become available the question that naturally arises is, is this all over? Unfortunately, not right away. Let’s explain what will happen over the next while and what I expect to be our eventual relationship with COVID-19.
Based on the way this virus is already behaving, COVID-19 is most likely to follow the pattern of measles. This common virus is still around in spite of our having an effective vaccine and there are still outbreaks. Measles is spread predominantly by aerosol, coughing or sneezing. The virus responsible for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, is mainly spread the same way.
There is a seasonal variation in the number of people who get sick with measles, but unlike influenza, this is not a virus that disappears during the spring and summer and returns in the fall. Also, unlike influenza and more like measles, this virus doesn’t seem to mutate in a way that will make our vaccines ineffective, so it doesn’t seem that we will need a new and different vaccine every season.
Unlike smallpox, which we have eliminated, and polio, which we are close to wiping out, we won’t be able to get rid of this virus permanently. Since both polio and smallpox can only survive in people (there is no animal reservoir where the viruses can hide), once we eliminate them in people, there will no longer be any smallpox or polio. Unfortunately mink can become infected with the COVID-19 virus and even more significantly, are able to transmit it back to people. So there will always be a place where, in theory at least, the virus can hide waiting to spring out if there are unvaccinated people.
Lastly, for a vaccination program to work there has to be herd immunity, meaning enough people are protected from the virus, either because they had the disease and developed immunity or they were vaccinated and responded to the vaccine. Usually about 80-90 per cent of the population has to be immune for herd immunity to work. When that happens, even if the virus appears it has nowhere to go and therefore doesn’t spread far. Like embers from a fire that fall on the ground; if there is no flammable material, the fire goes out; if there is, it spreads.
It will take us months at least to get enough people vaccinated. Therefore, we will need to continue to use the methods of protection that we know work: social distancing; hand-washing; mask wearing; and ventilation. They will still reign supreme for the next few months.
There are some unknowns that may affect this scenario. How long will a vaccine protect someone? How long will protection from having been sick with this virus last? We still think that re-infection is rare but we will need to see what happens to get a better sense of how long either immunity will protect us.
The last unknown is you and me. Vaccination against COVID-19 will be a two-shot process for most of the vaccines, with the second shot needed 3–4 weeks after the first. How many of us will come for the first shot? How many will still turn up for the second? Unfortunately, past experience with vaccination programs sets a discouraging precedent. I know we can do better.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
