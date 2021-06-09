Dr. Mitch Shulman: Is it time to celebrate?

As much as I would like to throw away my mask, face shield, gown and gloves and hug people, I’m holding back because I know that it’s not time — yet. It may be by the end of the summer but a number of things have to fall into place for that to happen safely.
First, approximately 70 — 75 per cent of the population that can be vaccinated will need to have at least one, and even better, two doses of any vaccine. This must include the 12 — 17 year olds. Why is this necessary? As long as there is any community spread of the virus and as long as the virus is still infecting people anywhere else in the world, new variants will pop up.
The virus that causes COVID-19, the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, is a very simple virus. Its entire genetic code is a small amount of RNA. You and I have DNA in our chromosomes that determines not just what colour our hair is but how to make insulin and all the other activities necessary for healthy life. The coronavirus is so simple that it can’t even replicate. To make more copies of itself it has to take over your cell’s machinery. It also lacks an effective proof-reading mechanism. This means that as copies are made, errors will happen and they won’t be corrected. Most of these errors in duplication result in viruses that are unable to survive or are worse at infecting people than the parent strain.
But over the billions and billions of copies that happen as long as the virus is allowed to infect people, random mutations will occur. Some will give the virus an advantage; more easily spread, perhaps even more deadly. This is why we must stop the viruses’ spread not only in our own communities, province, or country, but — because of how easily people still travel, in spite of restrictions — the rest of the world.
Second, in any venue where people from different groups are mixing, distancing and mask wearing should be continued until herd protection numbers are met. Hand washing is always a good habit and should not be forsaken. Why? No vaccine is 100 per cent effective, which means that not everyone is going to respond to the vaccine even after two doses.
Furthermore, some people with impaired immune systems, or on certain medications, may not only fail to respond to the vaccine but may not be able to be vaccinated. There will therefore still be a significant number of vulnerable people. Not only should we protect them by being vaccinated and then careful until herd protection numbers are reached, but it’s also in our own best interests because if someone gets sick and the virus can make more copies of itself, there’s always the risk of a new, more dangerous variant appearing. So protecting others protects us too.
By lifting the restrictions without explaining the reasons why, and what we need to do to lift them completely, we may have created false expectations and a risky situation. Certainly, it would have made more sense to follow the example set in Saskatchewan where reaching specific milestones in vaccination rates results in certain restrictions being lifted. The good news is you understand what’s really going on and therefore have the information that you need to know to survive the new normal.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.