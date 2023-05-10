Dr. Mitch Shulman: Is it pink eye, an allergy, or COVID-19?

Pink eye (or as it is medically termed, conjunctivitis) is an inflammation of the transparent membrane (the conjunctiva) that lines the eyelid and eyeball. When the small blood vessels in the part of the conjunctiva that covers the white of the eye become irritated, they’re more visible and so the white of the eye seems red or pink — hence the name pink eye.
The most common causes are viruses, but a bacterial infection, even an allergic reaction may all look the same. There are now reports that a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 — variant XBB.1.16 nicknamed Arcturus — can also cause it.
How to tell them apart and how to treat conjunctivitis
Typically, a viral conjunctivitis causes a very red and inflamed eye that is itchy but not painful. The overnight discharge can be so abundant that it glues the eyelids together and it takes gentle pressure or soaking with a washcloth to get them open. Vision should not be affected and there should be no fever, cough, sore throat or any other general complaints. If it affects a child, they may not like having irritated eyes, but they are otherwise okay and eat and play normally.
This form of conjunctivitis is very contagious. Anything that touches the infected eye, or its secretions can transmit the virus, so hand washing (because people often touch their faces and eyes without realizing it); regular cleaning of surfaces that are commonly touched, such as doorknobs; or sharing objects that have touched the eye, such as towels, can easily transmit the virus.
Without examining a culture of the secretions from the inflamed eye, it’s very difficult to tell the difference between pink eye caused by a virus and one caused by bacteria. Bacterial infections of the conjunctiva can be more serious, so many physicians will treat pink eye with antibiotic drops and /or an ointment — which are both ineffective against viruses — just to be safe, preferring to err on the side of treatment rather than risk the situation deteriorating.
Allergies
Allergies happen when the eyes encounter an irritant to which they are sensitized. Pollen and cat dander are common triggers. There must be a trigger. Without a trigger it isn’t an allergic reaction. The affected eyes (usually both) may be itchy but not painful. Vision shouldn’t be affected and the secretions are clear, like excessive tearing. There could be a runny nose, a bit of a tickle at the back of the throat and perhaps a cough or wheezing but no fever and no muscle aches and pains. If they are present, then it’s likely not an allergy. Treatment may consist of a combination of oral antihistamines, eye drops and corticosteroid nasal sprays.
COVID-19
While infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could cause pink eye, the person should have other manifestations of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, shortness of breath etc. The good news is that with the warmer weather and the increased time spent outdoors, combined with the vaccination status of many, the risk of pink eye solely because of infection with COVID-19 should be reduced — but we will have to keep an eye out for anything that changes.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
