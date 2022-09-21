Dr. Mitch Shulman: Influenza and COVID-19

The Sars-CoV-2 virus is still circulating widely in our communities. In British Columbia, a recent study reported that at least 80 per cent of school-age children had been infected, whether they had symptoms that were recognized or not, and there have been similar results reported here in Quebec.
There are still significant numbers of people being seen in the emergency departments requiring admission to the hospital because of COVID-19 or its complications. The good news is that because most of these patients have received at least three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, they rarely require admission to the intensive care unit or to have their breathing taken over by a machine. However, they’ve still been very sick, run the gamut in age, and may have the presence of underlying health issues so being young or relatively healthy is no guarantee of an easy course.
It’s a shame that many people aren’t comfortable wearing masks because using them in situations where you are with people you don’t know, or in a crowded place such as public transit — especially if the ventilation is poor — would reduce the risk of getting sick significantly. Wearing a properly fitted mask and hand washing (even using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer) not only reduces the risk of getting COVID-19 but also the transmission of colds, sore throats, and influenza.
Vaccination is the other important part of doing all you can to be protected. Immunity to the Sars-CoV-2 virus doesn’t last long, either after vaccination or recovering from the illness. This is why we need to boost immunity with a dose of the vaccine approximately three months after recovering from the disease (even a mild case) or approximately five months from the last dose of the vaccine. Long COVID — shortness of breath, chest pain, extreme fatigue, brain-fog, loss of smell and/or taste — can last for months. Vaccination remains our best hope to avoid an overwhelming number of people affected by long COVID.
Complicating the situation this fall is influenza. Mask-wearing, hand- and surface-cleaning, as well as distancing dramatically reduced the number of cases of the flu over the past two years. Many restrictions have been lifted. We can predict what will happen here by seeing what’s already happening in the Southern Hemisphere. The Australians, for example, are having a rough influenza season.
Influenza on its own regularly sickened and required hospital admission for many Canadians each flu season, so it was never an illness to be taken lightly. Given our present health care resources, which are already stretched to the limit, we can’t afford anything more being loaded onto the system.
Aside from reducing the risk that you will get very sick from influenza, the flu shot may also protect you from a heart attack or a stroke. Many viral diseases can trigger an inflammatory response within the body. This can increase the risk that a blood vessel will become blocked, starving those nerve or heart muscle cells of the oxygen and food they need to survive, in turn triggering a heart attack or a stroke.
A study published in the journal Neurology followed 3,757,621 Spaniards ages 40 to 99 from 2001-2015. It demonstrated an important reduction in strokes in people who’d gotten the influenza vaccine. The benefit was seen both in men and women and even in those who were under the age of 65.
It’s no fun getting vaccinated, but the benefits do seem significant!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
