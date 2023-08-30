Dr. Mitch Shulman: Important, unusual back to school info

Social media use can become problematic for adolescents and teens especially at the start of school. Having been relatively free to scroll, text, and chat whenever they wanted to during their summer vacation, the transition to the restrictions at school can trigger anxiety as well as other mental health issues.
You can help your child prepare for the change. Get them to put away their phones and not look at them for a while each day before school starts and then increase the amount of time that they’re phone-free. You can provide the appropriate incentives to encourage them so that by the time they’re in school they’ll be able to make it through the academic day without constantly checking their phones or feeling anxious if they can’t.
Sleep schedules tend to be more relaxed during the vacation with children staying up later and perhaps waking up later as well. To reduce the negative impact of sleep deprivation, ease your kids into their daily routine by gradually making their bedtime and their wake up time earlier so that by the time school starts their sleep pattern matches their expected school schedule.
A study in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence highlighted an unfortunate but important aspect of school life. Boys and girls who didn’t meet the usual standards of “athleticism” or “attractiveness” risked not just being unpopular but being bullied and ostracized. In this study the researchers found that the students’ loneliness and depression worsened as the school year progressed. Teachers and school officials can make a difference by encouraging these kids to excel in other areas such as music, acting, art. They can recognize their achievements in these areas and publicly praise them, raising their self-esteem.
The children themselves can be gently encouraged to pursue these other opportunities. Furthermore, by being a part of different groups they will be able to form their own supportive friendships. Parents can show their children that there are other acceptable ways for them to be successful at school. Our children also need to feel that their worries won’t be dismissed and that the adults around them will provide the help, insight and support they need.
A simple, inexpensive intervention may help your children stave off obesity. Making water more easily accessible by having safe and clean water stations at school as well as explaining in an age appropriate way the importance of adequate hydration led to a decrease in the number of overweight children in a study reported in the journal Pediatrics. More than 1,200 Grade 4 students from 18 different schools in the California Bay Area were divided into two groups. Half the schools were given water dispensers in the cafeteria and water bottle filling stations. The students were given cups or bottles to use as well as education about how important it is to drink enough water. The other half didn’t make any changes. At the end of the 15-month study period, the schools in the untreated group had significantly more children who were overweight compared to the schools where drinking water was encouraged.
So as part of your back to school preparations, why not give your children their own water bottles and remind them of the importance of adequate hydration. If water on its own isn’t enticing enough, you can always consider flavoring it in a healthy way with fruits or herbs.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
