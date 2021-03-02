For the last five weeks the reported number of people worldwide infected with COVID-19 has been declining. This is definitely good news. There are a number of reasons why this has happened.
First, the targeted approach to vaccination of those who are at highest risk for hospitalization and death, as well as the health care workers taking care of them, seems to have had an impact beyond the actual numbers vaccinated. Even a single dose has made a difference.
Next, hand-washing, physical distancing and mask wearing have played their part. But for the numbers to have come down so significantly after the holiday peak, something else may have been responsible. Interestingly enough, the biggest drop in numbers has been in those countries where significant lockdowns were put in place — even if the more easily spread variants had already gained a foothold. This has important implications as we move forward.
People getting together causes a spike in the number of cases 2 to 3 weeks later. The Christmas / New Year’s holidays proved that. Lockdowns stop the spread of the virus even if the new variants are there. When you put it this way it becomes obvious what needs to be done going forward for us to be safe. We need to limit social gatherings and continue some type of lockdown until enough people are vaccinated — probably about 70 per cent — so that the virus has nowhere to go. We now know what needs to be done, let’s see what the authorities actually do.
We’ve talked about lessons to be learned, here’s another: we can’t run health care the way it’s been done. Too many people have suffered during this pandemic because of the panicked shuffling of health care resources which was necessary only because the system has been so badly set up. We need long term planning with an emphasis on prevention and health rather than a system that lurches from disaster to disaster.
A health care system run by politicians with an eye on winning the next election has failed because there is no long term planning and stable, dependable funding. Does a 28 year old need to die waiting for COVID-19-delayed surgery for us to recognize the frailties of our system? Do our vulnerable need to die in long term care facilities that are poorly staffed? We will definitely see more COVID-19-like pandemics within our lifetimes. The period between pandemics is shrinking.
It is not: will we have another? It is when? Will we be prepared? Will we have learned the necessary lessons? I don’t trust the present system to be up to the challenge.
On a related note, it’s worth reminding everyone that we can’t forget about the other health concerns that are still around while we’re dealing with COVID-19. For example, shoveling snow is still potentially dangerous. It’s a physically demanding activity so you need to take your time doing it. If you feel lightheaded, short of breath, or develop chest pain, don’t just stop, call for help. The last storm resulted in a number of heart attacks as people cleaned up. That stays the same whether COVID-19 is around or not.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
