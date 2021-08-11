COVID-19, and especially the measures taken to control the spread of the coronavirus causing it, have had a dramatic effect on our lives — but you may not have realized just how far those effects have gone.
At the start of the pandemic, studies showed that there was a “dream surge”. We were sleeping more (in some cases as much as 20 per cent more), also dreaming more and the nature of our dreams had changed. They were filled with more vivid images; often associated with anxiety; and we were more likely to remember them.
The content of the dreams shifted as well. Whether obviously or more metaphorically, they involved the coronavirus or social distancing and the other measures taken to contain the virus. In social media they were labelled “COVID nightmares” and “lockdown dreams”. Themes reported included being unable to finish a task; losing control of a car (or something similar); and, being threatened by others.
As time passed, we spent significantly more time socially isolated, so dream content changed. Themes of cleanliness (and its opposite, being dirty); being lonely, isolated, angry, and sad, were increasingly reported.
The brain takes advantage of sleep to organize what it has experienced during the day. More time at home meant for more hours for sleep. Since dreams tend to occur during the Rapid Eye Movement (or REM) phase of sleep, we had more time in REM and therefore more vivid and better remembered dreams. This was documented globally.
The toll this has taken on people has not been equally distributed. The most extreme effects have been reported by front line health care workers, those who have either suffered a COVID-19-related loss or been sick themselves, and people with a past history of anxiety.
Also worth noting is that this has happened in the past, but on a lesser scale. For example, after cataclysmic events like 9/11, a similar change was reported in dream patterns in the United States. But nothing has ever reached these levels before and worldwide.
What to do about it? You can actually gain some control over your dreams and their content. Good sleep hygiene starts off with establishing a regular consistent bedtime routine; exercising during the day but not too close to bedtime; doing calming activities before bedtime; reducing exposure to computer screens, TV, and blue light; and, if things are worrying you, taking the time to write them down before you go to bed so that they don’t intrude on your sleep.
You can take this a step further. It’s called “sleep incubation”. It involves thinking of things you’d like to dream about before you go to bed. If you have trouble imagining them, you can have pictures or photos by the bedside that bring your thoughts to a good place to look at as you are falling asleep. All these have been shown to improve not just the quality of our sleep but even the content of our dreams.
As we move into an uncertain fall with school reopening, the delta variant spreading and talk of a fourth wave, anything we can do to improve the quality of our sleep and our dreams is worth doing.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.