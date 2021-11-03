There is a lot of disinformation out there. How can you tell the difference between what’s true and what you should ignore? Be skeptical if a claim is based on 1) research on cells in a test tube or just animals; 2) only a few people; 3) anecdotes; or 4) an observational study.
Good science is usually published in peer-reviewed journals where other scientists not directly involved have evaluated it. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in hydroxycholoroquine was the result of research published before it was properly reviewed and based on a very limited number of patients. When this compound was finally tested in large, double-blind studies, its lack of usefulness became evident.
Double-blind research studies are the foundation of science. In these studies, patients and researchers don’t know which treatment (if any, in a placebo-controlled trial) has been given, reducing both conscious and unconscious bias. These studies take time. That’s why there’s often initial excitement about a report that fades once the methodical work has been completed. Unfortunately, this contributes to an impression that science isn’t accurate and that doctors are flip-flopping.
The truth is that science evolves as we learn more. Flip-flopping occurs when someone says one thing and then reverses themselves without a basis in fact for either the original statement or the one that follows. True science doesn’t flip-flop but because answers are evolving it can cause that impression.
Observational studies try to link one factor (for example, exposure to green spaces) to an outcome (for example, a child’s developmental level). However, what if the child is developmentally better because they come from richer, more educated families that can afford to live surrounded by green spaces? You have to figure out all these possibilities, which is why observational studies, while interesting and informative, usually don’t by themselves provide the solid evidence that science requires.
Be wary of sources of information that try to sell you something. Search for independent support for the claim. Fact check using credible sites like snopes.com, factcheck.org, and statnews.com as well as reliable information sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC) in the US, Health Canada, or the provincial health sites. And avoid the temptation to share something that you haven’t checked for accuracy no matter who sent it to you.
Reasoning with anti-vaxxers
Arguing, mocking, or getting angry won’t usually convince anti-vaxxers or people with extreme views. Listen! Try to understand why they believe. Often, they’re the victims of disinformation. Try to figure out by listening to them what information would help them to feel better about the issue. Look for common ground. For example, maybe they’re scared about what vaccines might do to them or to their children. Use your own experience with vaccination to get through.
Emphasize the big picture. For example: there have been reactions to the vaccines but in the larger context many more people benefit than are harmed. Lastly, realize you may not convince them immediately. People can be stubborn, but if you start a conversation, you open the door to change.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
Thanks for this helpful clarification on disseminating fact from fiction. True science can indeed take a "zig-zag" route. Most media outlets will inevitably selectively highlight or disregard studies based on their pre-determined narrative, which has a profound influence on public opinion. I hope that, with the next crisis(G-d forbid), our politicians take a more sober approach to legislation, which should be in the interest of public health rather than approval ratings.
