Dr. Mitch Shulman: How to soothe a crying baby, and is COVID really over?

Trying to soothe a crying baby that is refusing to go back to sleep is tough. After checking that they aren’t too hot or too cold, that the diaper is clean, and that they aren’t hungry or thirsty, what to do?
A study in the journal Current Biology compared a number of time-honoured techniques. One worked better than the rest: walking for five minutes without abrupt changes in direction or speed, holding the baby snugly and supporting the infant’s head, followed by sitting with the baby held in the same way for another five to eight minutes not only helped the baby to fall asleep, but to stay asleep when put back into the crib.
The reason why this works may be related to how we’ve evolved. Most baby primates stop fussing almost immediately when their parent picks them up and starts to walk with them. This makes sense. If a mother monkey has picked up its wailing infant it could be because a predator is approaching. Having them quickly settle down and fall silent would definitely be in everyone’s best interests and would therefore be a trait that is likely to survive through the generations. Some spark of this has remained within our genetic core.
The other aspect, sitting for some time before putting the baby back into the crib, works because the study demonstrated that the baby wasn’t in a deep enough sleep from the walking, but after sitting cradled in the parent’s arms the sleep became deep enough to persist when the baby was put back into the crib. I’m not implying that we are at the mercy of our evolutionary inheritance, but it can influence human behaviour. I also acknowledge in advance that this technique won’t always work. Remember to check for an underlying reason and deal with it first.
The Sars-CoV-2 virus isn’t gone
Despite the pronouncements of US President Joe Biden, or the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Sars-CoV-2 virus is not gone. However, we do have a specific opportunity now to stop the spread of this illness because of how dramatically the number of cases has dropped and the numerous tools that we have accumulated in our arsenal, from medications and vaccines to a better understanding of the virus itself. Ghebreyesus put it best when he explained that as you approach the end of a marathon you mustn’t stop, in spite of the pain and suffering that may have brought you to a “wall.”
This is the moment when determination and purpose need to encourage you to finish the race. That’s where we are now. Many people are tired of dealing with this virus and worn out but by keeping up our immunity by taking good care of our health and getting boosted appropriately; by mask wearing and distancing when necessary; and by hand washing and improving indoor ventilation, the number of cases will continue to drop.
President Biden’s statement is an unfortunate example of how confusing our messaging about this disease has been. Those looking for an excuse will use this to justify their inaction. With flu season approaching, we can hope that wiser heads will prevail.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
