Dr. Mitch Shulman: How to make your New Year’s resolutions work

Starting off the New Year with plans to improve your life is a great idea, but unfortunately some people find themselves falling short. Here are some tips to keep that from happening to you:
First, be specific in your goals. Aiming to lose weight is admirable but you‘re more likely to achieve it if you have a measurable target. For example: “I will lose five pounds by the end of January.” This is specific, it‘s achievable, and it‘s measurable. But there also has to be a way to achieve that target. For example: “I will only eat between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and restrict my intake of processed foods.” Now you have created a specific goal and the way to achieve it and you’re much more likely to get there.
The other key point here is that you are reassessing your goals within a realistic timeframe. Setting yourself a target without a timeframe, or with a timeframe that’s too far away, gives you an opportunity to put off the reassessment. To increase the likelihood of achieving your goals, the timeframe has to be reasonable, say two to three months, rather than an entire year. You can always add on a new goal with a new timeframe.
Pick goals that are not only achievable but meaningful to you. One of the key determinants of success is that it is something important to you.
Don‘t do it alone. Stopping smoking, for example, is most likely to succeed if others support you. Smoking is an example of a difficult habit to break, not only because of the physical dependence that develops for nicotine — one of the most addictive substances known — but also because smoking is associated with habits. You may have that cigarette with friends after work while you unwind. If the people you’re with won’t allow you to smoke in those settings, it’ll be easier to quit.
You’re more likely to succeed if you substitute one activity for another rather than just try to cut something out of your life. For example, you‘ve set yourself the goal to be more active. Rather than a vague, non-specific aspiration, make it actionable by saying you will no longer park right next to the office but at least one block away and you will start using the stairs rather than the elevator. You‘ve substituted healthy activities for relatively unhealthy ones and increased the likelihood that you‘ll succeed. If you now add on that you will meet a friend at lunch Monday, Wednesday and Friday for a five-minute walk, you‘ve made it even more likely that you’ll reach your goal.
Why not take a few moments now to analyse your New Year‘s resolutions, or if you haven‘t made any, perhaps make some. Spending more time with family or friends has been shown to improve our mental and physical health; being active for as little at seven minutes on a daily basis has been shown to boost our brain power; limiting sedentary activity reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes and strokes; cutting back on our alcohol intake (dry February anyone?) is good for you.
There are a lot of things that you can do to improve your health that don‘t cost anything. Why not take advantage.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.