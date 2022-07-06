Dr. Mitch Shulman: How to avoid the ER; the importance of balance; COVID-positive pets

Long wait times and staff shortages. Our emergency rooms reflect the poor health of our health care system. This didn’t happen overnight, nor are health care workers taking time off for summer vacations or COVID-19 the ultimate causes. Perhaps it’s time to take up the battle cry of television news anchor Howard Beale, played by Peter Finch in the 1976 film, Network: “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”
An election is on the horizon, isn’t it? It’s very difficult to avoid having to go to the emergency room now if you’re sick or injured. Many family doctors aren’t able to see their patients in a timely manner; clinics do not have the resources to deal with the increased demand. Find out what resources are available in your community before you need them urgently so that you know what your options are. Have a list of your medications and if you have a history of heart disease or an abnormal EKG, have a copy to take with you.
Avoid calling for an ambulance unless you need one. There are long delays, and they may not take you to the hospital where you’re known. It’s much more efficient to go to the hospital where you’re already being followed on a regular basis. The Dossier Santé Québec (DSQ) may be able to provide us with information about the medications and some of the lab tests that you’ve had if you’re registered with it, but different hospitals do not have access to each other’s hospital files — incredible though it may seem. If you’re not sure whether you need to go to the emergency, call Info-Santé at 811.
The Importance of balance
Are you able to balance on one leg (your choice of which one) with your hands on your hips and your eyes looking straight ahead for just 10 seconds? If you can’t and you’re over the age of 51 a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine predicts that you are much more likely to die than your more balanced friends. The test is simple and adds to known risk factors such as poorly controlled high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity for example. So, test yourself and if you fail, take a look at your lifestyle and your health risk factors. Hopefully, this new knowledge will motivate you to fix what’s wrong.
COVID-positive pets
At the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic we had reports that mink being raised on farms could not only catch the SARS-CoV-2 virus and get sick but transmit it to people. Now it turns out that the same may be true for some of our pets. The good news is that while dogs, cats, ferrets, and hamsters can get COVID-19, their ability to infect people is very limited.
There is one documented case report of a veterinarian in Thailand who was sneezed on by an infected cat and came down with COVID-19, but that seems to be exceptional. Having said that, you might want to limit snuggle time with your pet if you’re sick with COVID-19. Bad enough that you’re miserable; is it fair to inflict this on your furry friend?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
