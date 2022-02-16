As people get increasingly tired and frustrated, it becomes more difficult to convince them to do what needs to be done. The art of Public Health then becomes figuring out how to get the best possible cooperation to maximize the willingness of the people to do what you want them to do.
This is not easy.
The terminology being used is “living with the virus.” What does that mean? First and foremost, it doesn’t mean giving up and not doing anything. That is a formula for disaster. It does mean developing a plan that reduces the risk for people while also protecting our health care system.
Throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic, along with saving lives and trying to reduce the risk of long-hauler syndrome and other complications, one of the key reasons for the restrictions has been to protect our already barely functioning health care system. It didn’t take COVID-19 to push us over the edge. The yearly flu season has done the same, but the situation was many orders of magnitude worse with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
The restrictions were absolutely necessary to “flatten the cure,” which meant slowing the spread of COVID-19 within a community to enable the health care system to keep up. Failure to do that would have led to what we have seen in many different parts of the world during the successive waves of the pandemic. So many people were inundating health care services that not everyone could be cared for, so decisions had to be made about who would receive treatment and who would be left to die.
We came very close to that situation in Quebec. It’s a testimony to your support that we avoided that catastrophe, but it could happen even now if we completely let our guard down.
“Living with COVID-19” acknowledges that, for the foreseeable future, we won’t be able to wipe it off the face of this planet. This virus will be with us for a while because we haven’t vaccinated as many people worldwide as we needed to. Therefore, vaccination (with boosters as needed) must continue. Some degree of distancing associated with improved ventilation will be needed. Restaurants and arenas, for example, should make a real effort to allow people to distance themselves from those not in their immediate “bubble” and increase ventilation. The same with classrooms and anywhere that people gather. It’s important that ventilation be maximized in these venues.
Mask wearing must be more universally accepted. If you want to wear one, it should be encouraged. If you are sick, you should wear a mask properly. Vaccine passports are a way of controlling exposure and therefore the spread of the illness. Don’t expect them to disappear just yet.
“Living with this virus” will mean accepting a “new normal.” If we stick to what works, we will need less government intervention. The less government tells us what to do and the more we understand and accept the recommendations of Public Health, the better we’ll be able to get through the coming months.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
