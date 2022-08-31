Exercise is good for you and it’s still best to do something almost every day, with some time for recovery. A study reported in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports demonstrates this well.
Thirty-six healthy volunteers were split into three groups of 12. One group worked out five days a week, with two days of rest, doing six reps of an exercise to build up arm muscle. Another group did all the reps (5 x 6 = 30) on one day, and the last group only did six reps of the exercise once a week. At the end of four weeks the group that did the exercise daily had significantly bigger gains in muscle size and strength than even the group that did the same number of reps but only on one day, reinforcing the idea that you’ll see the biggest benefit from working out regularly and that you don’t have to spend hours in the gym to see positive results.
Getting a good night’s sleep
To help get enough sleep it’s important to have a regular bedtime routine; avoid stimulating activities and light at bedtime; and, have a sleeping area that’s comfortably cool, dark, and noiseless. But there will be times when, in spite of all your efforts, a good night’s sleep eludes you.
To make the most of the day after, wake up as you would normally to minimize disruption to your circadian (or daily) rhythm. Expose yourself to daylight, and exercise as soon as you can after getting out of bed. The exercise could be stretching or walking around the backyard, but it’s important to get the body moving.
During the day be careful with what you eat. Tired people tend to crave carbohydrates, which don’t help. Prepare a proper lunch with protein and healthy snacks for the rest of the day. Expect to feel especially low between 1 and 4 p.m., it’s a natural down time. If you’re able to nap at that time, a 25-30-minute power nap will help.
Have caffeine just before you start the nap so that its effects begin as you wake up. If you aren’t able to nap, seek daylight and exercise, for example, by taking a brisk walk outdoors. That evening, consider going to bed a bit earlier than usual to make up for sleep time lost, but don’t overdo it as you don’t want to upset your circadian rhythm.
Do you need yet another COVID-19 shot?
Within two to four weeks of the kids returning to school, expect a flare up of respiratory illnesses and COVID-19. To best protect yourself, make certain that you are up to date with your vaccines. Basic protection against COVID-19 starts with three doses of the m-RNA vaccines. If you’ve had COVID-19, wait about 12 weeks after you’ve recovered to get back on course with your next shot. If you’ve only had two or three doses of the vaccine and it’s more than five months from the last one, get boosted, otherwise your immunity will fall below protective levels.
Eventually we may have a vaccine that lasts longer or is more effective against the variants that are circulating, but it’s not worth waiting. For now, this — along with appropriate mask wearing, distancing, and hand-washing — is the most effective way to protect yourself and those you love.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
