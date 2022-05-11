Dr. Mitch Shulman: Hepatitis in children and stress in pregnancy

Severe hepatitis in children — mostly between the ages of 1 and 6 and in some cases causing death or needing a liver transplant — is being reported in the UK, the state of Alabama and in about 16 countries worldwide. Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver. Viruses like hepatitis A, B, and C can cause it, as can poisons including alcohol. In this situation, it seems that an infectious agent, possibly adenovirus 41, is responsible.
Typically, adenoviruses cause colds or “stomach flu” (nausea, vomiting and diarrhea) and people get better without complications. However, something unusual is happening now. After triggering nausea and vomiting for a few days, instead of recovering, the skin, and the sclera (the white of the eye) turn yellow, stained by an accumulation of bilirubin that the liver no longer can clean out of the circulation.
This doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the Sars-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19 as many of these children have no evidence of having been infected by it. Nor does it appear to be related to a COVID-19 vaccine as many of these children were not vaccinated.
What can you do to protect your child? Be aware. If after a bout of nausea, with or without vomiting or fever, your child becomes listless or their skin and the white of their eyes turns yellow, make certain that they are seen by a doctor. Fortunately, most of these children did well with supportive care.
A study in JAMA Network Open might be worrying pregnant women unnecessarily. The 97 women in the study — done before COVID-19 struck and with access to good healthcare — were asked to rate their anxiety at weeks 24 and 40 during their pregnancy. MRIs of the fetus were done. The children underwent neurocognitive testing at 18 months. It appeared that the children of the moms who reported the most stress had changes in their brain structure seen on MRI that correlated with abnormal neurocognitive development at 18 months.
Taken at face value this could be a terrifying study, but it has to be analyzed appropriately. The stress/anxiety level of the pregnant moms-to-be was self-assessed and we don’t know if it persisted throughout the pregnancy and into those first 18 months of the baby’s life. Furthermore, not only are children able to overcome incredible difficulties as they mature, but their brains aren’t fully developed until they reach their early 20s, more than enough time to catch up.
What this study does highlight is the need to take into account how a mom is feeling during her pregnancy and make certain that she receives the support that she needs. It also points to the fact that we shouldn’t add to a mom’s stress by misrepresenting studies such as these. We know that during the last two years as we dealt with the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and stress levels have increased. It would be cruel if COVID-19 had not just affected us, but also caused ongoing issues for the next generations as well.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.