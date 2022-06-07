Dr. Mitch Shulman: Hepatitis A; and is timing everything?

An outbreak of Hepatitis A, possibly related to contaminated organic strawberries, has occurred in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Hepatitis A is caused by a very specific virus that attacks and inflames the liver. It’s spread by fecal contamination. It’s not blood borne (like Hepatitis B or C) or an aerosol (like influenza). Washing hands and produce will protect you. Furthermore, it’s preventable by a vaccine that everyone should get.
The usual symptoms are nausea and weakness often associated with yellowing of the whites of the eye and the skin known as jaundice. Jaundice is the result of the build-up of bilirubin in the blood stream. Normally this by-product of red blood cell recycling is removed from the circulation by the liver. As a result of Hepatitis A, the liver is too ill to handle it. Bilirubin and related compounds accumulate in the blood and are deposited in the skin and other tissues causing the yellowish discoloration.
Thankfully, Hepatitis A rarely causes long-term damage to the liver as opposed to the viruses that cause Hepatitis B and C. Another key point is that while organic food may have advantages over non-organically prepared produce, it can still become contaminated either in the fields, during processing, transport, at the grocery or even at home.
Heating food up to 85C for at least a minute will destroy the virus but freezing doesn’t. So, whether the produce is fresh or thawed, it should be well rinsed under running water before using. Soaps and detergents aren’t needed. As well, wash your hands before and after you prepare food. If you are ill, let someone else do the food preparation for the rest of the household until your symptoms are gone.
The time of day
Chronobiology is the field of biology researching how the time of day affects us. The body has a normal circadian (or approximately one 24-hr day) rhythm. Certain bodily functions do appear to do better at specific times of the day. For example, athletes tend to turn in better times and results in the mid to late afternoon. The effectiveness of medications and treatments may also be affected. For example, research has found that patients who received a seasonal flu vaccination before 11 a.m. produced more antibodies than those who had one after 3 p.m.
A study reported in The Lancet revealed that certain types of open-heart surgery were less likely to have complications if done in the afternoon rather than in the morning. This was an excellent study that used the same surgeons for both time periods and corrected for factors such as the complexity of the situation, fatigue etc. They even checked which genes and enzymes were turned on and off depending on what time the surgery was done.
They reported that the improved surgical outcomes were related to specific genes that improved the ability of the heart to withstand the rigors of the surgery. Practically speaking, it may not be possible to control when an operation or an injury happens, but if we can figure out which genes, protein, and enzymes are responsible, we could mimic the process, so whether the surgery is at 6 in the morning or 6 at night, guarantee the best possible outcomes. Wouldn’t that be awesome?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
