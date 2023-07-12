Sweating is a very efficient way to get rid of heat, but it works best if the sweat is able to evaporate from our skin taking heat with it. As humidity rises, sweat has a tougher time evaporating because the air is already filled with moisture. Eventually, when the humidity is high enough, instead of evaporating, the sweat pools on our body and we are less able to cool ourselves down. This is why the “humidex” is so important if we want to understand the risk created by hot weather.
The “humidex” (which is short for “the humidity index”) is a Canadian invention from 1965. It measures not just the temperature, but factors in the humidity as well. A “humidex” of 30 starts to feel uncomfortable. At 40 to 45, the recommendation is to avoid exertion and take it easy. Above 45 is considered dangerous because of the increased risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, both serious illnesses triggered when our body’s core temperature becomes elevated.
Light-headedness, confusion, nausea can be followed by loss of consciousness. Both must be treated urgently by getting the person out of the direct sunlight and, even better, into an air-conditioned space. Loosen their clothing and fan them. You can spray cool water on them. If they’re not completely alert, don’t force them to drink as they could vomit and aspirate it into their lungs. Call 911.
People suffering heat stroke or heat exhaustion must be cooled down quickly and monitored for complications, which can involve the heart, brain, kidneys and liver. To reduce the risk, as the temperature and the humidity go up, try to spend some time in a cool environment. For example, shop in an air-conditioned mall or store; take in a movie; take advantage of the municipal cooling centres. Limit how long you’re exposed to the heat. Avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day. Take more time to get things done; take frequent breaks.
Stay hydrated. Water is okay but it’s better to vary what you’re drinking (as long as it’s non-alcoholic) so that you replenish some of the different salts your body has lost in sweating. Children; the elderly; people with diabetes, heart, lung and kidney disease; and women who are pregnant need to be especially mindful of the heat. Also remember to take care of your pets.
Your teeth and heart disease
A study in Nature Science Reports emphasizes that good dental hygiene is important, not only to preserve your smile and your ability to eat without pain but it may also be linked to the risk of heart disease. This study looked at how often and when people brushed their teeth and found that those who brushed twice a day were less likely to suffer significant heart disease. They were closely followed by those who brushed their teeth at least once a day at night.
The groups that fared the worst were those who only brushed their teeth in the morning or not at all. Previous studies have demonstrated how important good dental care is. If you haven’t seen your dentist or dental hygienist in a while, perhaps you should. In the meantime, brush your teeth properly at least twice a day.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.