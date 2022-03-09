COVID-19 has not disappeared. It’s still circulating and dangerous. That the government has loosened its restrictions has nothing to do with the seriousness of an infection with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. They’re taking advantage of the decline in cases and the improved capacity of the hospitals. If that’s the only reason for what’s happening, what should you do to stay safe and still have a life?
The answer depends on your health status and that of those you interact with. If you or a close contact are using immune-modifying treatments (if you’re not sure, check with your pharmacist or doctor), you’ll need to take precautions by limiting the people you interact with to those you know and trust, improving ventilation, maintaining a safe distance from others, washing your hands, and continuing to wear a mask when you’re with people whose disease and/or vaccination status you don’t know. You’ll need to stay on top of your vaccinations. For many of you that will mean a fourth dose.
What about the rest of us? If you are elderly, age puts you at increased risk. Similarly, whatever your age, if you have underlying health issues that are not optimally controlled, such as chronic lung disease, kidney disease, or diabetes, the same precautions apply to you now. Wash your hands; avoid touching your face, nose, or mouth; wear a mask; and distance yourself when you’re with others whose vaccination status is unknown or inadequate. Get the third dose of the vaccine.
The truth is that the only way relaxing the restrictions works is if we’re all immune either by getting the disease or being optimally vaccinated. We’ve not hit that level of protection in the community, so by reducing the restrictions, especially around the staggered spring break, the government is taking a chance.
Third doses of the vaccine and vaccinating children have slowed. There are fewer clinics vaccinating; almost no community testing; and the government can’t tract infections properly because they’ve stopped checking wastewater (although that may restart) and PCR testing is extremely restricted. They’re hoping that there isn’t a flood of cases that overwhelms the health care system.
Given the fragility of that system and the fact that our emergency rooms and hospitals are overwhelmed even at the best of times, to remove the restrictions without a very aggressive vaccination campaign and accurate tracking of infections is not wise. So, do what you know works to protect yourself and those you care about.
Responsive parenting
A study in the journal Pediatrics points out an unexpected benefit of good parenting. Being responsive to your child’s needs in an age-appropriate and timely manner appears to have given the children in the over 1,000 mother-child pairings studied, better behavioural control and reduced their risks of becoming obese. This effect persisted even in the face of other factors that we know increase the risk of obesity, such as living in a socio-economically disadvantaged environment.
Parenting isn’t easy and there will be lapses but isn’t it good to know that it can have such positive and far-reaching benefits?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
