Dr. Mitch Shulman: Getting enough sleep, and ‘super immunity’

Even at the best of times it can be tough to get a good night’s sleep, and this is not the best of times! Most of us are chronically sleep deprived. The result: increased irritability, difficulty with focus and concentration; as well as increased risk of accidents and cancer. Before you turn to medication, try the following:
1) Exercise early in the day so that you are more likely to be physically tired in time for bed.
2) Prepare for bedtime by establishing a regular routine. Aim to go to bed at about the same time each night after you wind down. A hot shower may help as may enjoying a glass of warm milk or tea. Avoid TV, computer, or smartphone screens. If you are forced to use them close to bedtime, use an app that reduces the blue tones.
3) Make certain that the room is cool and comfortable. Keep the room dark. Blue light, even from a digital clock, can interfere with sleep. Keep it quiet. Some people benefit from white noise to drown out any background noise.
4) Melatonin is the hormone made by the pineal gland at the base of the brain. Light suppresses its production. Taking 3 to 6 mg about 20 minutes before bedtime can help people to readjust their body clock if they are suffering from jet lag or insomnia. Try to use it only when you need it. Higher doses do not necessarily help more and in fact may lead to an increased risk of side effects, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, and drowsiness. It may even trigger depression and anxiety and can interact with other medications. Check with your doctor or pharmacist to make certain that it’s safe for you.
If after all this you find you still can’t sleep, don’t toss and turn. Get up, write down anything specific that’s bothering you — for example, a list of what needs to get done — and do something restful until you feel sleepy, like reading a book. Remember, no blue-toned screens.
Super immunity
There has been a lot of talk about our immune system, a finely tuned and coordinated group of different cells and proteins that work together to fight off infection. A “super immune system,” or a medication / supplement that will boost its function, doesn’t exist. For the system to best protect you it needs to be coordinated and balanced. Favouring one part of the immune system will not protect you better. What does help is what makes us healthy.
The immune system needs nutrients in the right mix that comes from a balanced diet. Super doses of nutrients do not supercharge the system. Exercise reduces weight, improves blood flow, and stimulates the immune system. Excessive exercise, however, doesn’t bring additional benefits and may actually weaken the immune system.
Lastly, rest! Getting enough sleep is important for the immune system to work at peak efficiency.
As we deal with the day-to-day facts of life and try to cope with COVID-19 and the changing restrictions and rules, we can’t lose focus on the key factors such as sleep, exercise, and a proper diet which keep us healthy. All the vaccines in the world won’t be able to protect us properly if we don’t also take good care of ourselves.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.