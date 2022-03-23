Dr. Mitch Shulman: Fourth dose? Sixth wave?

The relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions has nothing to do with a change in the disease, its seriousness, or its spread. As numbers out of China, Europe, and elsewhere clearly show, COVID-19 is still spreading. What’s even more alarming is the fact that the government’s relaxation of restrictions depends on three things: 1) accurate reporting of numbers soon enough to be able to institute protective measures; 2) adequate levels of immunity within the community; and 3) the appropriate use of masks.
The removal of restrictions depends on knowing what’s actually happening in our communities. The situation isn’t being reported accurately. For example, we’re using hospitalizations and deaths, which are too delayed for us to make any timely preventative moves and don’t reflect the actual amount of virus circulating.
The government isn’t making PCR testing generally available, so their reporting of positive results misses significant numbers of people. Wastewater testing is an accurate way to get advance warning of outbreaks with enough time to be able to put preventative measures in place. That’s supposed to be starting up again in Montreal, but those results need to be made public, so we know what’s happening.
By not requiring a vaccine passport and by downplaying the disease the government has removed important incentives for vaccination. Most people have assumed that if things are getting better, they don’t need it. The government has also closed down vaccination sites, making it much more difficult when the opposite is what’s needed.
This is a terrible mistake as we know that two doses of the vaccine don’t protect against the different Omicron variants of COVID-19. Even people who’ve had COVID-19 need the third dose because the immune response to an infection is so unpredictable that the only way to guarantee your safety is to be vaccinated with the third dose approximately eight weeks after you recover.
Vaccination won’t keep people from getting infected, but it will keep them from getting deathly ill.
With respect to the fourth dose, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), a group made up of experts in infection control, public health, and other related fields, has recommended that the elderly and anyone at any age with an impaired immune system — post-transplant, recent chemotherapy, on special medications for multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. — need a fourth dose of the vaccine to get the same immune response that most of us get with three.
Lastly, mask wearing. This should be encouraged. As long as the virus is circulating, it makes good sense to wear a mask in public and especially if you can’t keep a safe distance from others. Sanitize your hands after touching common surfaces. If you’re unwell, test yourself. A positive result is reliable. A negative may need to be repeated or followed with a more accurate PCR test if the symptoms persist. If you’re COVID-19 positive, stay at home in quarantine and follow public health guidelines.
The real issue is that the authorities have stopped providing us with the accurate information we need to understand what’s happening and what needs to be done. But that doesn’t apply to you now, does it?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.