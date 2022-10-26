Dr. Mitch Shulman: Flu vaccination in Quebec — trying to clear the fog

The government has not done a great job explaining the need for the flu vaccine. It’s also confused us about what vaccines are available and who should be vaccinated. It’s incredibly important that as many people as possible get vaccinated this year.
This will be the first year since the start of the COVID-19 disaster that people aren’t masked and are generally going about their usual activities with minimal precautions. The flu has hit the Southern Hemisphere hard and also affected an age group that usually doesn’t get very sick, the 5–19-year-olds. We think this is because they’ve missed out on at least two years of some degree of exposure so their bodies aren’t as protected from the flu virus as they might have been. It’s a warning to all of us.
Ontario offers the vaccine free of charge. Not so in Quebec. In Quebec it’s free of charge to children from 6 to 23 months; healthy people aged 60 and over; anyone 6 months to 74 years who have certain chronic illnesses; and pregnant women, regardless of the trimester. Family members living with a baby under 6 months of age, or with someone at high risk or their caregivers and health care workers also qualify for free vaccine. The problem is that not offering the flu vaccine free for everyone understandably confuses people and also places an important barrier to getting as many people as possible vaccinated.
The government has limited free vaccination to those who they say will benefit the most, but by not vaccinating everyone for free there will be lots of people who should get vaccinated who won’t, which means an increased risk of spreading the disease.
Every year, even before COVID-19, our emergency rooms failed to cope with the increased demand that the government said was the result of the spread of the flu. We are already in crisis mode without any flu activity at all and yet the government has not expanded free access to the flu vaccine or made it as easy as possible for as many people as possible to get vaccinated.
Adding to the confusion is the public campaign suggesting that those 65 and older get a specific flu vaccine that has been shown to give their immune systems the best protective boost. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has backed its use. The problem: it’s not generally available in Quebec. The regular flu vaccine for those aged 6 months and older is available and there is no medical harm in using it in those who are 65 years of age or older, but it doesn’t stimulate their immune system to the same degree.
Fluzone HD, which is designed for people over 65, is only available for free in seniors’ nursing homes in Quebec. Ontario is making Fluzone HD free to everyone over 65, whether they live in a nursing home or on their own. Seniors in Quebec were able to pay privately to get the high-dose flu vaccine in a pharmacy in previous years if they wanted it, but RAMQ (Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec) the agency that administers public health and drug insurance plans, told the pharmacists that it’s not an option this year. So once again the government has demonstrated its overwhelming lack of ability to manage a straightforward health care issue that isn’t even new or evolving.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
