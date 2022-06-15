Dr. Mitch Shulman: Fixing our health care system, and is coffee the elixir of life?

The attempt of the government to save our floundering health care system is woefully off target. Many patients put off seeing their doctor and getting essential tests done during the pandemic. Now that restrictions are lifting, there is an enormous pent-up demand that family doctors are desperately trying to meet. That’s why asking them to set aside emergency time for patients to just drop in or forcing them to squeeze in more patients during the day won’t work for most primary care providers.
Furthermore, forcing them to see more people in the limited number of hours that exist in a day, misses a key principle of family medicine. The doctor has to be able to spend as much time as needed to figure out an effective preventative health plan for their patients. People aren’t widgets being manufactured in a factory. People have individual and unique needs and it’s the family physician who is in the best position — if they’re provided with the time and the necessary tools — to do the job right.
The more that a family physician can do, the less risk that the patient will end up in our already clogged emergency rooms, which are definitely the least efficient way to meet most patients’ needs.
Next, we need to let more doctors in. We are woefully deficient in primary care providers. The system that allocated family doctors to the regions was an answer to a problem that is not the major concern now. When Montreal and other major urban centres lack enough family docs, the burden falls on the emergency rooms.
Pharmacists, nurse practitioners, specialists and many other health care professionals, all have roles to play in a revamped health care system, but we still need many more family doctors. The government is making things even worse by constantly making the family doctor seem to be the problem. Why enter family medicine if you see family docs pilloried daily in the papers by the government? Primary care providers are the bedrock of our health care system, and they deserve to be respected and honoured for the work that they do.
More coffee?
Is coffee the answer to living longer? If you look at the headlines you’d think so. But the article that this media hype is based on, published in the prestigious Annals of Internal Medicine, was actually entitled, Association of Sugar-Sweetened, Artificially Sweetened, and Unsweetened Coffee Consumption with All-Cause and Cause-Specific Mortality. The objective was to see if the sweetener negated any positive effect of coffee consumption. It didn’t. But this was an observational study based on the participants (all from the UK by the way) reporting their consumption. You can understand why that might not be accurate or relevant to a North American population.
Furthermore, the average amount of sugar consumed was about one teaspoon, or four grams. Compare that to the 15 grams of sugar, or more, found in a caramel macchiato or iced coffee. So, the real headlines should have said, If You Drink Less Than Five Cups of Coffee a Day and Don’t Put More Than a Teaspoonful of Sugar in It, You Can Continue.
Not as catchy a headline, and removing the extra sugar is even better, isn’t it?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
